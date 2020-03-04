Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans think Jenna MacGillivray should stop flirting with Adam Glick and start working, after continuously watching her stand in the galley.

The new Bravo reality TV series is five episodes into its premiere season. Viewers have several thoughts on the latest installment in the Below Deck franchise. One of the fans’ biggest grievances with the show is the new chief stew, who appears to do nothing but flirt with the chef and serve.

Twitter explodes with words for Jenna

After a handful of episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans are starting to get more of an opinion of the show. It does take a few episodes to form an opinion when a new series airs, especially one that is a spin-off.

Social media does not like the way Jenna treats her second stew Madison Stalker and third stew Georgia Grobler. Twitter agrees there is no need for Jenna to be so nasty, especially when she rarely helps out.

Isn’t the stew department supposed to work as a team? Jenna appears to run her department like a dictatorship.

Read More Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast and trailer revealed by Bravo

“Below deck sailing get that b**ch Jenna out of the kitchen! This is ridiculous obviously the camera crew sees how lazy she is! They keep showing her in the kitchen flirting with Adam being mean to the girls! WTF? Turn this off,” shared one user.

Below deck sailing get that bitch Jenna out of the kitchen! This is ridiculous obviously the camera crew sees how lazy she is! They keep showing her in the kitchen flirting with Adam being mean to the girls! WTF? Turn this off — Maryanne.wilt@yahoo.com (@WiltMaryanne) March 3, 2020

Another user Tweeted to Bravo, letting the network know just how useless Jenna is on show.

“@BravoTVnbelow deck sailing. Jenna is the worst drying dishes to stay in the galley, Worthies,” wrote the user

@BravoTV below deck sailing. Jenna is the worst drying dishes to stay in the galley Worthies — marilyn wilkins (@snnshyn) March 3, 2020

Fans think Jenna is the worst

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have spoken and declared Jenna the worst chief stew, after only a handful of episodes. When she is not flirting with Adam, Jenna is nasty to everyone.

Don’t even get Twitter started on the way she treats deckhand Parker McCown, who is quickly becoming the most beloved cast member on the show. Jenna reported him to Captain Glenn Shepard for suggesting they get a vacuum. She also didn’t let him have soda water, which seemed a little ridiculous.

“@BelowDeck Jenna on BD sailing is not a nice person at all. Really? Reporting Parker for asking about a vacuum? You should have been cleaning up the glass anyway. It was your breakfast dish,” shared one fan on Twitter.

@BelowDeck Jenna on BD sailing is not a nice person at all. Really? Reporting Parker for asking about a vacuum? You should have been cleaning up the glass anyway. It was your breakfast dish. #BelowDeckSailing — Lisa Gill (@gill_lmgill2) February 25, 2020

Chief stew Jenna MacGillivray is not well-liked by Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. The consensus is she needs to be kinder, and do something besides flirt with chef Adam.

What do you think about the new chief stew?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.