Kate Chastain shares thoughts on Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chief stew Jenna MacGillivray

Below Deck original chief stew, Kate Chastain, is revealing her thoughts on Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chief stew, Jenna MacGillivray. The two ladies have more in common than fans think.

Kate helped launch the newest installment in the Below Deck franchise. She was a guest on the Parsifal III in Greece. In a promo clip for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Kate put the new crew’s skills to the test.

The chief stew has high standards, so having her as a practice run for the new cast was genius. Plus, it added some star power from the original series to the new one setting sail.

Kate’s thoughts on Jenna

Backstage at the Below Deck Season 7 reunion show, cameras caught up with the chief stew to dish the new series. It turns out that she and Jenna have become friendly.

Kate admitted that she has helped Jenna navigate the waters of this crazy adventure that Jenna is on right now. The Bravo alum shared that she is more than happy to give Jenna any insight into being part of the Below Deck franchise.

“Jenna and I are kind of friends. I’ve met her before, and she’s really sweet, hilarious. We DM each other a lot, and I’m just really happy that I could give her any advice that she might need during this crazy adventure,” she shared.

Kate did not share her thoughts on all of the backlash that Jenna has endured from fans. She isn’t one to keep quiet, so, hopefully, viewers will learn Kate’s two cents on that soon.

Jenna’s thoughts on Kate

Last week, Jenna chatted with The Daily Dish, where the topic of the OG chief stew was discussed. It is safe to say that Jenna is a fan and appreciative of having Kate’s support.

“Her and I get along really well. She’s been in the game for a long time, and she’s lovely. I think her and I are on the same page for a lot of things, so it’s nice to have an OG have your back,” Jenna expressed.

She also expressed that while Kate does have a different style than Jenna, the two do have some similarities when it comes to working.

“I think she definitely has her own style, too. I think we both have the dry sarcasm down to a T. So, I like that,” Jenna shared with the website.

Jenna MacGillivray has an ally in Kate Chastain and the Below Deck alum is helping Jenna with her new yachting adventure on Bravo.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.