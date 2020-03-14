Madison Stalker reveals which of the Long Island bros she is not cool with after Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama

Madison Stalker has revealed which of the Long Island bros she is not cool with after the Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama made her feel uncomfortable. The second stew is setting the record straight regarding being manhandled by charter guest Lenny Michel.

Following the most recent episode of the Bravo reality TV show, fans were furious over Lenny harassing Madison. Viewers spoke out against the network and the series, for allowing Lenny to life Madison lift a weight.

However, a photo of Madison having dinner with the Long Island bros also garnered attention from fans. Plus, Lenny gave an interview that raised eyebrows.

Madison sets the record straight

Lenny spoke to Newsday after the episode, declaring he and Madison were good now. He also expressed Madison agreed there was no inappropriate touching. Lenny noted that Madison recently flew to Long Island to hang out with the guys.

The second stew used Twitter to set the record straight regarding Lenny, her visit to Long Island, and the other bros.

“This article is very misleading. The rest of the boys and I are good now. They apologized, we’ve talked since. I’m a very understanding and forgiving person. Not Lenny. We’re not good. Makes my skin crawl to be in the same room as him,” Madison clarified.

Madison further proved she is not ok with Lenny by posting a picture of their Instagram DM exchange. Lenny tried to justify his actions, as well as a joke, and blame alcohol. Madison was not buying it, though.

“Deplorable,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the message exchange.

Madison defends hanging with the Long Island bros

Dr. Francis “Frank” Martinis, posted a picture of Madison, third stew Georgia Grobler and deckhand Parker McCown having dinner with the Long Island bros. Fans were confused as to why the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members, who were in town for Watch What Happens Live, would spend time with those obvious guests.

Later, Madison responded to a fan comment on a tweet asking the question.

“People can act differently in front of cameras. Now, add an Olympic sized pools worth of alcohol and bam. Horrible concoction. I told them they were being assholes. Some of them checked themselves and apologized. I had a great weekend with the guys. Really like 5/6,” Madison tweeted.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Madison Stalker wants fans to know she is cool with all of the Long Island bros, except Lenny Michel. She is clear they will never be pals.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.