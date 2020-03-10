Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers furious after charter guest harasses Madison

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers are furious at Bravo after a charter guest harassed Madison Stalker, and nothing was done to stop it. Not only did one of the obnoxious Long Island bros put his hands on her, but Madison repeatedly told him not to touch her.

The episode was painful to watch for viewers, who just endured an entire season of misogynistic behavior on Below Deck.

Fans are losing patience with Bravo, as well as producers behind all three of the yachting series for letting such behavior occur repeatedly.

Lenny manhandles Madison

Charter guest Lenny manhandled Madison when he picked her up in the air, as though she was a weight that he was lifting. No, she did not give him permission to touch her. Yes, Madison told him bluntly to put her down, three times to be exact.

After finally putting Madison down, Lenny continued to be aggressive by saying she better not tell anyone. The second stew walked away, while Lenny cheered with the drunk bros after his actions.

Madison was shaken up after the incident but did not report it to chief stew, Jenna Macgillivray, or Captain Glenn Shepard. She did confide in deckhand Parker McCown expressing her frustration over the harassment.

The reason Madison didn’t tell one of her superiors is that she didn’t want to piss off the guests and put “people’s tips” in jeopardy.

Fans call out show and Bravo

Twitter exploded with fans calling out Bravo and Below Deck Sailing Yacht for letting the guest harass Madison.

The cameras were rolling, so there were plenty of people that could have intervened. Yet it was business as usual for the reality TV show.

“Please tell me @BravoTV is looking into how male charter guests treat women on Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. I’m disgusted by how some of these guests are allowed to treat the women crew members,” one viewer tweeted.

Another brought Bravo personality Andy Cohen into the mix. Fans are still upset about his favoritism of the men at the Below Deck reunion show and think he needs to help stop the disgusting behavior.

“Are you kidding Bravo and Andy Cohen. This behavior in your series on below deck sailing yacht towards women is disgusting. You are filming this. It is abhorrent and disgusting. You’re show should have stopped this and thrown these gross awful men off the boat!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote the user.

Viewers are reeling from the episode with one even sharing that watching the show made the person became physically sick. It is a relatable statement, too. The comments section was flooded with people in agreement.

“The latest episode of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht is incredibly upsetting. I’m physically sick,” shared the fan.

A male charter guest harassed Madison Stalker on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and viewers are outraged. The recent bros’ behavior allowed on all versions of the Bravo franchise is turning fans against the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.