Below Deck Sailing Yacht sneak peek: Charter guests throw wild party

There is no shortage of partying from the newest group of charter guests in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht sneak peek clip. The Long Island bros board the Parsifal III with two things on their minds.

They are all about getting drunk and picking up women.

Below Deck fans are used to seeing crazy, obnoxious and out of control guests. However, these overgrown frat guys take the phrase “wild charter guest” to a new level with what is a first for the hit Bravo franchise.

Party on the Parsifal III

The preview clip for the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, shows the guys deciding to bring two women back to the yacht to keep the party going.

One of the guests even enlists deckhand Parker McCown to find the wild group a DJ.

Oh yes, a yacht party at 11:30 pm needs a DJ to keep things lively.

Parker obliges and brings the DJ back to the yacht. He also clues second stew Madison Stalker into the guests’ plan. She is not happy, to say the least. It is going to be another late night for them.

Before having Parker take them back to the boat, one of the bros lets the two ladies know they better be ready to party until 5 am.

Out of control guests

Madison and Parker are the only crew members featured in the sneak peek for Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Chef Adam Glick, chief stew Jenna Macgillivray, first mate Paget Berry and his girlfriend Ciara Duggan are all shown heading to bed for the night.

Their good night’s sleep is bound to be interrupted by the wild party thrown on the deck. Not only are the drinks flowing and music blaring, but the shenanigans are out of control.

There is hot tub craziness, lots of flirting, dancing, yelling, and spilled drinks that will likely wake the crew.

The clip cuts out as the party gets wilder, and Madison begins to lose her cool. She is the only stew up, dealing with a bunch of obnoxious drunk guys.

Madison is in no mood for these guests and looks like she may snap.

Viewers will have to wait and see how the wild party that the Long Island bros throw ends. One thing is for sure. These guys are going to cause a slew of problems.

In another clip for the episode, one guy is shocked by how the boat tilts when sailing. Captain Glenn Shephard has to make sure one of the guests is okay after the sailing begins, as the guy is off-kilter from sailing.

It is going to be one entertaining episode.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.