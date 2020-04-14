Jenna MacGillivray insists Adam Glick romance did not impact her job on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jenna MacGillivray insists the Adam Glick romance did not impact her job, despite how it appears on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The chief stew is also dishing how it feels to watch the relationship play out on-screen.

The latest Below Deck spin-off has heavily focused on the burgeoning romance between Adam and Jenna. Viewers have repeatedly expressed disapproval of the couple, as well as the amount of airtime, focused on them.

Jenna has defended her actions several times this season, especially her relationship with Adam. She is doing it again to continue to get her point across to the haters.

Jenna insists work came before her romance

In a recent interview with Heavy.com, Jenna shared her relationship with Adam was not as on display as it appears on the Bravo show.

“The moments when I’m kissing Adam, I’m really shy about PDA. No one was around for those scenes. So, if he happens to grab me and give me a kiss on the cheek, no one was around or might have walk past,” she expressed.

Although it was challenging to balance work life and her personal life on the sailing yacht, Jenna maintains she was focused on her job during filming.

“I work my ass off. You can ask anyone on the crew about that, and I think the only person who might have a different opinion would be Madison,” she stated.

How does Jenna feel watching her romance play out on-screen?

Jenna is perfectly happy watching her romance with Adam play out on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Despite all the hate and backlash, the couple has endured from fans, Jenna loves reliving her relationship with Adam.

“It’s really cute to see the relationship between Adam and I develop,” Jenna shared with the website.

The chief stew and chef have had a complicated relationship since filming ended. Jenna didn’t dive too much into her romantic status with Adam, but they do live in different countries.

Jenna also claims no one in the crew was bothered by her relationship with Adam, except Madison Stalker. Then again, the chief stew and second stew had a lot of challenges working together on the Parsifal III. Even Captain Glenn gave his seal of approval on Adam and Jenna dating.

When it comes to her relationship with Adam Glick, Jenna MacGillivray is not letting the haters get to her. There is nothing she does that seems to appease viewers, so Jenna is merely going to stand up for herself and her romance when she deems necessary.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.