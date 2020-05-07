Adam Glick reveals his biggest Below Deck Sailing Yacht regret and if he will return for another season

Adam Glick has revealed his biggest regrets regarding Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The chef has also spilled if he will return for another season of the Bravo yachting show.

Viewers have watched Adam lose his mind while working on Parsifal III. There is no question his attitude and temper have gotten the best of him a few times. Now Adam is looking at some of his actions during the filming of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Adam’s biggest regret from filming the Bravo show

Embarking on a romance with chief stew Jenna MacGillivray was the main storyline featuring Adam on the reality TV show. However, in the past few episodes, his bad attitude has been front and center too.

Adam has had a conflict with other crew members, like Parker McCown and Madison Stalker, all season, but last week he was a jerk to everyone. The reason is, of course, his relationship with Jenna is blowing up.

On the at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Adam opened up about his behavior. The chef admitted there are so many things he would have done differently after watching his actions play out onscreen. His attitude is at the top of the list.

“I think having an attitude adjustment would have been a huge, huge help for me,” Adam admitted. “But at that time and the circumstances and the level of anxiety, stress, and general workload coupled with being in a relationship that’s kind of functional, it was very difficult for me, and it showed. There’s no question.”

Although Adam does regret the tense discussion with Jenna in the master bedroom in the recent episode, he does not regret the romance.

Will Adam return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

After two seasons on Below Deck Med and one season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans are curious if Adam will return to reality TV. The chef said he wouldn’t trade in his experience on the Bravo shows for anything. It has been a rewarding experience for Adam, despite all the drama.

However, the chances of Adam making another appearance on one of the hit yachting shows are slim. While he didn’t come right out and say he was finished, his words indicated Adam is pretty much done with reality television.

“I think that the learned lessons for me, in the long run, is that after 12 years living and working on the open ocean, I’m f***ing over it. I’m ready to have a ranch, I’m ready to live my life on land and grow a beautiful garden,” the chef shared, along with the fact he is currently quarantined on a ranch.

Chef Adam Glick regrets his attitude on Below Deck Sailing Yacht but not the experience. He is also ready for a life outside of yachting, but fans should never say never to a possible return to one of the Bravo shows.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.