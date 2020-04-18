Below Deck alum Courtney Skippon defends Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Jenna MacGillivray

Below Deck alum, Courtney Skippon is defending Jenna MacGillivray from Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The chief stew has taken a lot of heat during the premiere season of the new Bravo series.
Courtney only appeared on one season of the reality TV show, but she knows first-hand what it takes to be a successful stew on a yacht. Many fans don’t like Jenna’s tough as nails approach, and that is one reason Courtney is showing her sympathy for the chief stew.
Courtney has a message for fans
Although Courtney didn’t endure the anger and backlash, Jenna has from social media, and now, the former second stew is showing empathy for Jenna. Courtney used social media to reiterate that reality TV stars are people too. She even disagreed with a fan who called Jenna mean in one tweet.
“I know Jenna personally, so my opinion is based on that. I just think it’s important to practice making softer judgments about people, especially those we only see briefly on TV,” Courtney shared on social media.
The Below Deck beauty also stated that viewers who have not worked on a yacht might not understand the dynamic. Courtney explained there is zero time for nonsense because of the work that needs to be done. Plus, life as a yachtie is not as black and white as it may appear on television.
So much footage so little time
There is no question the Bravo series shoots so much footage that is then crammed into several hour-long episodes. The producers want to air the most interesting and exciting stuff onscreen.
I’m bringing this up again, because it’s important to me, as currently I’m a woman that is on tv being exposed to new forms of people I don’t associate with. I have seen so much hatred online about me in general, but the one I want to focus on is this thing about calling me “desperate”, or “thirsty” in regards to my relationship with Adam. A woman that is confident in a back and forth flirtation is somehow desperate? Adam and I liked each other from the beginning, and it showed. He’s not vocal online about this stuff but I am, because seriously, it annoys the shit out of me that as a woman I am attacked for having confidence with a man. And while we’re on the subject, I never cried because Adam wouldn’t have sex with me, I cried because I was overwhelmed with the whole situation, questioning myself getting into a relationship on tv as Im somewhat reserved and private when I begin a new relationship. My personal belief is that whoever you are, however you navigate through an attraction for someone, should be commended, because it’s hard to put yourself out there! It only shows a lack of confidence in the person calling me desperate, it doesn’t make me think to myself “geez, I was desperate for showing mutual interest in someone I dated”, because that would be absurd.
Courtney expressed a majority of the work she did never made it on air because other parts were more interesting. For example, her relationship with deckhand Brian de Saint Pern was the storyline producers focused on most of the time, as opposed to Courtney’s work.
Jenna’s love life is one reason she has endured such backlash from social media. Her romance with chef Adam Glick is a significant plotline, but fans are not impressed with the duo. Jenna has repeatedly said the relationship did not interfere with her job, despite what has played out on the show.
Below Deck alum, Courtney Skippon is standing up for Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Jenna MacGillivray by reminding viewers to think before speaking in person and on social media.
Courtney is asking people to be open to other points of view while also using softer language when a disagreement occurs. She knows everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but Courtney feels people can be a bit nicer when expressing their thoughts.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.
