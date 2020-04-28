Below Deck Sailing Yacht: How did Madison Stalker’s sister Paige die?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans learned that Madison Stalker’s sister, Paige Stalker, died more than five years ago.

The tragedy is one reason why Madison is extremely private when it comes to her family. She has only told Parsifal III crew members Georgia Grobler and Parker McCown about Paige’s death.

On Monday’s episode, Georgia informed first-mate Paget Berry and chief engineer Byron Hissey that Madison’s sister Paige was murdered. The information gave Byron and Paget more insight into Madison and her demeanor.

How did Madison’s sister Paige die?

Earlier in the season, Madison admitted to Byron that she did not like to talk about her family because they suffered a traumatic loss. Although she didn’t go into detail with Byron, Madison did reveal what happened during a confessional.

“December 22, 2014. Paige, my sister, had texted me that she wanted to go to the movies, and she went to go pick up her other friends, and they were stopped somewhere in Detroit,” she shared, tearing up as she continued the story.

“And a car pulled in front of them. And one of the kids in the car’s brother apparently owed drug money. And two guys got out with AK-47s and shot like 45 rounds into my sister’s car. All five kids survived except for my sister.”

Paige was 16 years old at the time of her death. According to Click on Detroit, as of 2019, the case was still unsolved.

Despite several suspects, Paige’s murderer had not been caught. The fact that Paige’s murder investigation is still open weighs heavily on the Stalker family.

Madison uses Paige’s death as motivation to live her best life

Madison admitted that losing her sister makes her not want to go back home. Even though she misses her family, Paige’s absence is something Madison will never get used to, and she feels it more at home.

The tragedy taught Madison the valuable lesson of not wasting time and making her dreams come true.

“I just went through this moment of being like, ‘Oh my god, I could die tomorrow.’ And I was like, what do I want out of life? And then I used my sister’s death to kind of propel all of those things that I wanted. I’m not gonna do things that don’t make me happy,” she explained.

Madison revealed that following Paige’s death, she spent a lot of time going to music festivals. She used that knowledge to help create a beautiful music festival beach setting for recent charter guests. It even got chief stew Jenna MacGillivray’s seal of approval.

There is no question that the murder of Paige Stalker changed Madison’s life forever. It is the reason Madison keeps personal life details close to her, as well as why she doesn’t like to go back to Detroit.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.