Parker McCown opens up about life after Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Parker McCown is opening up about life after Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Less than a week after it was revealed that the deckhand decided to resign from Parsifal III, he is spilling what he has been up to since filming the show.

Parker proposed to his ex-girlfriend, Kaiti Brauer, who had flown to Greece to visit him. Parker popped the question underwater while the duo was scuba diving. It was the romantic gesture that sealed is on-again/off-again romance with Kati.

Parker also serenaded Kati with his ukulele, performing an original tune he wrote while they were broken up. He later added the full version of the song to Instagram so that fans could listen to the whole song.

Are Kati and Parker still engaged?

There has been some confusion regarding whether or not Parker was in a relationship with Kati while working on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The answer to that is no. They were broken up at the time. However, Parker didn’t hold back letting his colleagues know that she was the one for him.

The proposal was not planned until Kati arrived in Greece. Parker told Showbiz Cheatsheet that he was excited to see her, and feelings of love took over him.

He arranged the proposal with a local scuba company after finding the perfect ring. It was a magical moment for both of them, especially Kati, who was totally shocked at Parker’s action.

Parker and Kati are still engaged. They have not set a wedding date, but they plan on tying the knot in summer 2021.

Life is good for Parker

The newly engaged couple spent time traveling all around Greece after Parker quit working on Parsifal III. Once they were back in the United States, traveling didn’t stop. Kati and Parker visited his family in Maryland.

Then the happy couple spent time in Vermont before finally settling down in Colorado. A 36-acre wooded ranch about an hour south of Denver is where they call home. However, Kati and Parker are itching to get back to working on a boat.

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Parker spilled that it is his dream to own a catamaran with a recording studio. He and Kati both want to teach children about marine ecology and conservation. First up, though, is getting back to warmer weather and boat life once the industry reopens from the coronavirus pandemic.

Parker McCown has been on cloud nine since leaving Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and it is all due to his life with fiancée Kaiti Brauer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.