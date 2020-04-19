Below Deck Sailing Yacht couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan talk working with Parker McCown

Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan are getting real about working with Parker McCown on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The drama within the deck crew this season has reached a boiling point and could result in Parker getting fired.

Before viewers find out if Captain Glenn Shepard gives Parker a plane ticket back home, Ciara and Paget are sharing their side of the story. The yachtie couple is not holding back when it comes to expressing their true feelings about their colleague.

Ciara and Paget say it was challenging to work with Parker

In a recent interview with Colin Macy-O’Toole’s Radio Check podcast, Paget shared it was a challenge to work with the green deckhand but mostly because Parker expressed his opinions too much.

Paget gave the example of Parker talking back to Captain Glenn during a meeting about Parker’s behavior. The deckhand continued to talk back, as opposed to simply staying quiet and working hard. Paget did share he thinks Parker is a great guy, and he was happy to get to know the deckhand outside of working on the yacht.

Like with all reality TV shows, there was a lot of content involving the crew on Parsifal III that never made it onscreen. Paget expressed the continuous issue with Parker was his listening skills.

“Some of the most important things went in one ear and out the other,” Paget said on the podcast.

Page and Ciara stand by their treatment of Parker

Colin wasted no time asking Paget and Ciara if they felt like they mistreated Parker. Social media has been blasting the yachtie couple for being too hard on the newbie, with some users even accusing them of bullying.

“We’re absolutely not the bully types,” Ciara expressed, “We’re very black and white when it comes to work. It’s like this is how the job needs to be done. This is how you need to do it.”

She also made it clear they never attacked Parker personally. Ciara declared it was all about trying to teach Parker. Paget weighed in on the subject too, agreeing with his lady love.

“Ciara and I wouldn’t have been in the industry for so long if we were bullies. We’ve got hundreds of friends who are yachties. We’re on very good terms. Sometimes it’s just a bad egg in the bunch,” Paget explained.

Parker McCown’s days on the Bravo yachting show might be numbered. The answer will be revealed soon. Until then, crew members Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry have spilled what it was really like to work with the deckhand.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.