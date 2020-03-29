Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan talk working on a yacht in Italy amid coronavirus pandemic

Below Deck Sailing Yacht couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan are revealing what it is like to be working on a yacht in Italy amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Bravo crew members shared their story via social media, giving fans an insight into what life is like for them right now.

Paget revealed a couple of weeks ago that the yachtie couple, who recently spent time in Bali, was back in Italy working on a yacht.

The current routine for the couple, as he puts it, is to work, wash hands, and repeat.

Working on a yacht prepared Paget for quarantine

In a recent Instagram post, Paget revealed that all the years he worked on a yacht prepared him for self-isolation and quarantine.

“Now that we are in the thick of the quarantine, how is everyone coping?” he asked in a lengthy message. “I know that people who work on yachts are in a pretty fortunate situation, working on a boat is a little like quarantine anyways! You get used to it!”

The first mate went on to remind his followers it is time to come together and take the virus seriously. Paget reiterated for people to be considerate of those that are at a higher risk for catching the coronavirus.

Paget and Ciara also shared Instagram stories of them hanging out with the rest of their crew members, playing games.

Ciara reveals how she is passing the time

Paget isn’t the only one keeping fans informed. His lady love Ciara is also revealing how she is passing her time during the quarantine.

“Also, just a heads up, if you’re looking to spend this time somewhat productively, there are so many great online courses available,” she shared on Instagram. “I’m currently studying cigars on @udemy as recommended by @theyachtstew.”

Ciara expressed that since she, Paget, and their fantastic crew are still working, it has helped the time in quarantine pass quickly.

They not only have a daily routine of what needs to be done on the yacht, but the couple has their colleagues to socialize with too.

“Thankfully we work with some awesome people, and we have plenty of gin, so that helps,” she ended her Instagram post.

Yachtie couple, Paget Berry, and Ciara Duggan experience growing pains on upcoming episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

However, they have put all drama from the Bravo show behind them as they continue to work in Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

