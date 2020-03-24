Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Georgia Grobler dishes relationship with Paget Berry

Below Deck Sailing Yacht third stew, Georgia Grobler is dishing all about her relationship with First mate Paget Berry. Viewers of the Bravo show are fully aware Georgia has been flirting with Paget, despite his being in a relationship with deckhand Ciara Duggan.

Paget has been enjoying every minute of the attention Georgia has been paying him. The mid-season teaser for the Below Deck spin-off even showed footage of Georgia telling Paget how important he is to her.

Georgia clarifies her relationship with Paget

Georgia and Paget have definitely been getting along in a way that comes across as more than platonic. Yes, Paget is not innocent. He has been flirting with Georgia too, even calling her voice “sensual.”

The Daily Dish caught up with the third stew to let her set the record straight on their relationship. Georgia revealed she has” a very sincere” friendship with Paget. She also spilled that she was friends with Ciara too during filming.

Now just because they are friends doesn’t mean Georgia wasn’t flirting with Paget this charter season.

“I mean it, it is. But I mean, like, have you heard me talk to anyone? Like, this is just how I speak,” she explained to the website.

Georgia understand why fans think she is a flirt

The third stew made it clear; she is not a homewrecker. She totally understands why viewers may think that about her. However, Georgia expressed that everyone in the crew spoke the same way she did on the yacht.

She is also aware that she has no boundaries. It is a sentiment th Georgia admitted on a recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“I very much do challenge boundaries. It’s not like I’ve got a mistress personality or anything, but I can see how a woman wouldn’t like me making those kinds of jokes to their man,” she said in a confessional.

There is another thing Georgia wants viewers to know. She would never intentionally cause problems in Ciara and Paget’s relationship.

“I do have immense respect for Ciara and Paget’s relationship. I was never like, come to my cabin. It’s just stupid innuendos and jokes about laundry and underwear, and that is just what it is,” Georgia expressed to The Daily Dish.

Georgia Grobler wants Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to know she did not cross a line with Paget Berry. The two are close friends and nothing more. It may not be the drama viewers of the Bravo series wanted to hear, but it is Georgia’s truth.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.