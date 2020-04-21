Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is new deckhand Chris Miller?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht now employs a new deckhand. Chris Miller joined the Parsifal III crew on the most recent episode of the Bravo show in a slot made available after Parker McCown resigned.

Nobody will be surprised that Parker left the yacht. He has been plagued with issues since day one, including clashing with crew members other than Madison Stalker and Georgia Grobler.

The final straw for Parker was a meeting with Captain Glenn Shepard and first mate Paget Berry. They told the deckhand his attitude needed to change. Parker felt for his own well-being, he should resign.

Who is Chris Miller?

Captain Glenn wasted no time finding a replacement for Parker. Considering all his issues, the captain needed to find someone well qualified. He also needed a new deckhand immediately so that the crew was not down a man during the charter going out the next day.

The new crew member has been in the yachting industry since 2011 but Chris isn’t just about yachting. He also loves traveling and seeking out new adventures and he loves the snow as much as he does the water. The deckhand is an avid animal lover. He has two dogs often featured on his Instagram feed and he is a photographer who displays his work on social media.

Chris is not only well versed in yachting, but he has a sunny disposition that is apparently not very common among those involved in the yachting industry. However, this new guy’s upbeat demeanor certainly will be a welcome addition to the Parsifal III crew. He is also a fan of Below Deck, so he knew what he was getting into before joining the Bravo show.

First impressions of the new deckhand.

Although the crew has a lot to learn about Chris — as do fans — first impressions are positive. Chris knows what he is doing, and he also knows when to keep quiet. The deckhand proved that when Ciara Duggan was explaining part of putting up the sail to him, something he already knew, he didn’t interrupt so she could continue to talk.

Even though he is a nice guy, Chris will not escape all the drama on the sailing yacht. In an interview with ShowBiz Cheatsheet, the deckhand admitted he ends up in the middle of crew drama.

“I think I get involved in the drama. There’s a lot of fun that goes onboard and a lot of banter. It builds up definitely in intensity. There are definitely some interesting episodes to come,” Chris explained to the website.

As Chris Miller becomes the new deckhand on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he appears to be a welcome change from former deckhand Parker McCown.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.