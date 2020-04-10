Madison Stalker shares her most “flabbergasting” moment from Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Madison Stalker is sharing the moment from Below Deck Sailing Yacht that left her flabbergasted. Yes, it has to do with chief stew Jenna MacGillivray, and that should not surprise fans at all.

There is no love lost between Jenna and Madison. The two did no work well together, and they both know it. Fans have watched as Madison and Jenna have butted heads, as well as shared their disapproval of each other’s actions.

Madison’s most flabbergasting moment

In a recent interview with Decider, Madison got real about the moment that left her stunned. The things said during the meeting that Captain Glenn Shepard and Jenna had with Madison still shock her. There is one remark Jenna made that makes Madison see red even today.

“The fact that she threw around the word unprofessional is just. It was flabbergasting. Like, you’re making out in the galley, you’re making out in the crew mess, you’re literally hanging all over someone, during work,” Madison revealed then added, “It was very uncomfortable, and I just was like, it’s fine, it’s fine, it’s fine. It would’ve been petty for me to be like, this is so ridiculous.”

The second stew explained the entire meeting was frustrating and left her feeling like her voice was not heard. Captain Glenn reiterated to Madison the importance of following the hierarchy of the yacht. It is kind of his go-to move. Viewers know he has said the same thing to Parker McCown.

Madison explains why she kept quiet during the meeting

Madison kept her cool during the meeting. She listened to what they said, even though she disagreed with a lot of it. There is a good reason for her choice, Jenna.

“There’s really no talking with Jenna because she’s very contradicting in a sense. One day it will be this, and then the next day, she wants us to do something completely different. It was constantly changing, and I was frustrated, and honestly, anything I said was just gonna shoot myself in the foot even more, so that’s why I listened and went back to work,” she explained.

The meeting was painful for viewers to watch, and it appears it was just as uncomfortable for Madison. She didn’t spill how the rest of the season unfolds for the interior department.

Fans can only guess the drama doesn’t disappear between Jenna and Madison, which does make for entertaining television.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.