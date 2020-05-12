Madison Stalker claims Adam Glick told her ‘I get paid to bully you’ on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Madison Stalker is claiming Adam Glick said he was paid to bully her during this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

It is no secret that the second stew and the chef do not like each other. However, Madison recently shared that the working relationship was even worse than viewers saw on television.

Fans know Adam often referred to Madison Stalker and Georgia Grobler as chief stew Jenna MacGillivray’s minions.

Once Jenna and Adam got romantic, the chef was continuously slamming both Georgia and Madison’s work ethic. Fans, on the other hand, have thought for the entire season that Jenna should flirt less and work more.

What did Adam say to Madison?

In a recent interview with Amir Yassai on Instagram Live, Madison got candid about an exchange she had with Adam on Parsifal III. As their time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht came to an end, Madison decided to confront Adam regarding their tense relationship.

The exchange did not go as Madison had hoped. Instead, it further proved that Adam was a jerk to her during the filming of the Bravo show.

“At the end of the season, I remember I was washing a dish. And was like, ‘thanks for bullying me the whole season,’ to Adam. And he’s like, ‘I get paid to bully you.’ And I left,” she shared.

It pretty much sums up what it was like working with Adam for Madison.

Madison tried not to let Adam’s bullying get to her

The second stew expressed she worked hard not to let Adam’s attacks get to her. There were times, though, Madison would hide in the bathroom with the shower on and cry. A person can only take so much bullying.

“I can take bullying,” Madison explained. “My reaction to bullying is don’t give them an inch. Act like everything’s fine. I’d go in to use the ‘bathroom’ and turn on the shower, and I’d cry because you don’t want to show the bullies that they’re winning. Or to get a reaction out of you.”

Watching the intense work relationship with Adam play out onscreen has been challenging for Madison. It has been tougher to watch then it was to live through it during filming.

Fans will soon say good-bye to Below Deck Sailing Yacht, as the premiere season is coming to an end. Madison dished during the interview that she was not fake saying good-bye to Adam, but she also did not stoop to his level.

