Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 trailer and cast revealed by Bravo

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 trailer and cast have finally been revealed by Bravo. The hit yachting show is making history in the upcoming season for a couple of reasons.

For the first time ever, women will be in charge of all departments on the luxury yacht. Plus, Below Deck Med will feature the largest yacht to date on any of the Below Deck shows. Fans will watch Captain Sandy Yawn navigate The Wellington, a 184-foot mega-yacht around the island of Mallorca, Spain.

Below Deck Med Season 5 cast

There are a few familiar faces that are also surprising returns to the crew. Captain Sandy is back, of course. She even rehired chief stew Hannah Ferrier, which may be a choice the captain regrets based on the teaser.

Malia White — yes, the woman who was in the love triangle with Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef Adam Glick — returns as bosun.

Not everyone in the crew is on board with having all females in charge of the crew, especially Malia’s all-male deckhands.

Pete Hunziker is the lead deckhand, with Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard rounding out the department.

Hannah is joined in the interior by Lara Flumiani and Jessica More.

Last but not least, the new chef is Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran.

What does Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 trailer reveal?

In true Below Deck fashion, the trailer is full of drama. Hannah isn’t jiving with Lara and Captain Sandy declares she should have fired Hannah last season.

Plus, fans will recall Malia and Hannah have a rocky past. Both don’t want history to repeat itself – which could be challenging.

Chef Kiko is faced with some unique requests and some not-so-great critiques of his food. Malia also endures sexist remarks from her male coworkers, as she attempts to assert her power as bosun.

There is a blossoming romance within the crew, lots of drinking on crew days off, and another drug bust. Yep, Captain Sandy, once again, has to confront someone for bringing drugs on the charter.

Footage of the charter guests shows that Bravo has gone all-out to secure those ready to have a good time. There are even a few past guests who get in on the action.

Former baseball player Johnny Damon is back with a group that gives off the mega rowdy vibe.

There is one pivotal thing missing from the Below Deck Med Season 5 trailer and that is a premiere date. The show debuts typically in May or June.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bravo has had to push back some of its shows. The yachting series appears to be one of them, with a tentative premiere date for some time in the summer.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus at TLC.