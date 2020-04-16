Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn has advice for Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shepard

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn is dishing out some advice to Captain Glenn Shepard as he deals with Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew issues.

Captain Sandy is an old pro at not only being on reality television but dealing with challenging crew members.

Fans of the latest Below Deck spin-off are well aware Captain Glenn is having issues with deckhand Parker McCown. The most recent episode left a cliffhanger of whether or not Parker was getting fired.

In a meeting regarding Parker’s performance, the deckhand got riled up and was not listening to Captain Glenn or first mate Paget Berry.

The captain became frustrated with Parker, and a personnel change could be on the horizon.

Captain Sandy has a message for Captain Glenn

The infamous Below Deck Mediterranean captain shared a heartfelt message to Captain Glenn in a Bravo digital series interview.

“I feel for Captain Glenn,” she said then told him, “Good luck, buddy. To be honest, as a captain, you can’t really be their friend. I’m not there to be their friend. I think every captain goes through whatever it takes to make this work.”

Along with advising Captain Glenn not to be a friend to his crew, she also shared some insight into how the Below Deck Sailing Yacht captain might be feeling.

She shared Captain Glenn is under a lot of pressure dealing with a lot being on a new series and a mostly new crew.

Captain Sandy also revealed he is probably not sleeping too much at the moment on the show, at least.

What does Captain Sandy think of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Captain Sandy has been binge-watching the new Bravo series while she is in quarantine. She is a fan of the show, calling it a cool and different.

The captain also loves the Parsifal III. She thinks the yacht is super cool.

As for the crew, Captain Sandy thinks they are just like any other crew working on a luxury yacht.

“The crew are a crew. They’re typical. A lot of them don’t know what they’re doing. Some of them do. They start getting into each other’s heads, and that is not usually a good thing,” she stated.

The thing is each season, all of the Below Deck series get a new crew. There may be some people left over from the previous season, but it is generally a new crop of people.

Captain Sandy says it falls on the captain to make sure the crew is working together even when they are not getting along.

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Med has given her seal of approval for Below Deck Sailing Yacht and has issued a little bit of advice to Captain Glenn Shepard.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.