Captain Sandy Yawn praises Malia White as first female boson on Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy Yawn is praising Malia White as the choice for first female bosun on Below Deck Mediterranean. The Bravo show is making history with a female-led crew featuring girl power heading up all of the departments.

After the Below Deck Med Season 5 cast was revealed, there was a lot of backlash surrounding Malia returning to the show as bosun. Fans are still hating on Malia for causing so much drama during Season 2, thanks to her being the object of affection for Adam Glick and Wes Walton.

Captain Sandy praises Malia’s skills as bosun

Captain Sandy has Malia’s back. The captain was not afraid to speak her mind and defend her coworker on social media. One Twitter user said Malia slept her way to the top, referring to the infamous Season 2 love triangle.

“That’s not nice. After S2, Malia continued in her maritime career and got her Capts’ license and worked many charter seasons. This will be S5 of #BelowDeckMed,” the captain Tweeted back at the user.

Since her time on the show, Malia has been focused on her career. It is that dedication to her career that has Captain Sandy defending Malia as bosun. Along with firing back at a troll, the captain also used Instagram to speak about Malia’s performance in the upcoming season.

The message begins with Captain Sandy talking about her career. She also announced it is her mission to encourage and assist younger women to venture into the yachting world. Then she gave even more props to Malia.

“Malia has worked hard to ‘earn’ her title as bosun. Watch her this season as she navigates the obstacles that confront her. I look forward to witnessing her in action just like you,” she ended her post.

João Franco gives Malia his seal of approval too

Below Deck Med’s Season 4 bosun, João Franco, has given Malia two thumbs up as the choice for bosun. João wants fans to give Malia a chance in the role before tearing her down.

“Badass of the sea is back in action!! @CaptSandyYawn! I’m so happy Malia is the bosun too!! I’m sure she will rock it!!” João recently tweeted.

Badass of the sea is back in action!! @CaptSandyYawn ! I’m so happy Malia is the bosun too!! I’m sure she will rock it!!💪🏼🤘🏼 all the best!! #BelowDeckMed — João Franco (@joaograntfranco) April 28, 2020

He then responded to a fan criticizing him for supporting Malia by saying that people slammed him too when he came back. João expressed that he was grateful to have been given a chance to show his growth as a person. Then, he suggested that fans hold off on judging Malia until they see her in action as bosun.

Fans are not convinced that Malia White is going to be a good bosun.

Below Deck Mediterranean returns this summer on Bravo.