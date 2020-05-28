Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Georgia Grobler defends telling Ciara Duggan about her feelings for Paget Berry

Georgia Grobler recently defended her choice to tell Ciara Duggan about her feelings for Paget Berry on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Even though Paget was in a relationship with Ciara, after Georgia spent the entire season flirting with him she finally admitted she had real feelings for the first mate. However, she made it clear to Ciara she would never cross the line. Georgia told her she was sincerely sorry.

Nobody who has been watching the Bravo show this past season was surprised by this admission. Nor was Ciara, who saw what was going on between Paget and Georgia.

Still, imagine what the situation felt like for Georgia and Ciara. Fans were quick to question why Georgia would put herself and Ciara in such an awkward situation.

Now the third stew is sharing why she chose to come clean with the deckhand.

Georgia defends her decision

Following the season finale, Georgia took to Twitter to set the record straight about why she chose to be honest with Ciara. That reason comes down to their own relationship.

Yes, even though Georgia openly flirted with Paget in front of Ciara, the two women remain friends.

The third stew used Twitter to defend her choice out of respect for their friendship. It was important to Georgia to own her actions before Ciara saw the flirting play out onscreen.

After all, there were many scenarios during which time Paget and Georgia were toying with each other that Ciara was not privy to during filming.

My friendship with @liveandsetsail is more important than how I feel and having known that she would find out when she saw the show, owning up to it was the respectful thing to do ❤️ and it was worth it https://t.co/emiePbr5Br pic.twitter.com/q6BwHKjJ1v — Georgia Rose (@07georgiarose) May 26, 2020

Putting the flirting drama in the past

Based on social media interaction, the flirting drama is in the past.

Ciara shared some tweets to let fans know she respected Georgia for coming clean. The deckhand also explained she didn’t care that Georgia had been flirting with her man because Ciara has the mindset that if Paget wants to be with her, he will.

In other words, Ciara won’t “waste her energy, forcing someone” to be with her.

If she can get him, she can have him. It's not that I don't care or that I'm a pushover. I don't believe in wasting my energy convincing someone to want me. Like if you truly think the grass is greener, I won't stand in the way. #endofstory #belowdecksailing — Ciara Layne Duggan (@liveandsetsail) May 26, 2020

Paget has remained fairly quiet on this sensitive subject. The only time he spoke out about the situation was during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Paget told the show’s host he would change some of his interaction with Georgia if he could.

However, the man involved in the drama claims that the interplay was nothing but harmless fun. Paget said he considers Georgia a good friend — and nothing more.

Fans will, of course, learn more about the flirting, as well as about the current relationship status between the Parsifal III crew members, during the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion.

While Georgia Grobler explained why she told Ciara Duggan about her feelings for Paget Berry, there is definitely more to this story.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.