Jenna MacGillivray spills Below Deck Sailing Yacht filming secrets

Jenna MacGillivray is spilling Below Deck Sailing Yacht filming secrets. The chief stew is dishing the good, the bad, and the ugly of having cameras watching the crew’s every move.

Fans have been vocal regarding their thoughts on the premiere season of the Below Deck spin-off. However, there is so much that viewers don’t see because of editing.

Having a camera in a person’s face 24/7 is going to produce juicy behind-the-scenes fun or drama that fans never get to see.

Production crew and cast working relationship

It comes as no surprise to reality TV lovers that the production crew is not allowed to speak to the cast during filming.

Jenna admitted in an interview with In Touch that despite production being around continuously, the two departments do not interact at all. For six weeks, a silent stranger followed Jenna, and she shared that it surprisingly became quite normal.

Then, on the final day, as things are winding down, the cast and production will finally speak to each other. Jenna described the dynamic as surreal but professional. Everyone on set is there to do a job and deliver the best possible final cut for fans.

The lack of privacy does affect cast actions

Despite what plays out onscreen, Jenna spilled that the cast can’t help but let the lack of privacy get to them. Jenna did her best to forget there were cameras all around her.

However, the ceiling camera in the cabin she shared with Madison Stalker and Georgia Grobler was one that Jenna could not forget. She would duck into the bathroom to change into her pajamas, so that production could not see her naked.

Not all cast members were as cautious as Jenna.

“Madison didn’t give a s**t. She would always change in front of the camera in our cabin,” Jenna shared with the magazine.

Finding alone time

Although it was challenging, Jenna revealed that she did manage to find some alone time without production or other crew members. No, she is not talking about getting romantic with Adam Glick, either.

Jenna managed to steal some quiet moments on the bow of the yacht in the early morning hours. It was a peaceful time for Jenna – who enjoyed her coffee and listened to music as she prepared for the day.

Fans will learn more about what life was like onboard Parsifal III on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. Jenna MacGillivray and the rest of the crew are reuniting to dish about what viewers didn’t see on-air.

Oh, and the group will spill their thoughts on various dramatic situations and guests that arose during the season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.