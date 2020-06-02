Who is Madison from Below Deck Sailing Yacht dating? She clears up Luke from Summer House rumor

Who is Madison Stalker from Below Deck Sailing Yacht dating? Fans need to know the identity of her mystery man.

Madison wanted to clear up those Luke Gulbranson from Summer House dating rumors, but she left fans with more questions than answers. Her love life has become a hot topic on social media since the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion.

Is Madison dating Luke from Summer House?

Fans who tuned into the Parsifal III crew’s reunion know that Madison teased that there’s a new man in her life.

Host Andy Cohen asked Madison if she was dating anyone. She was coy and said she was “talking,” not dating, someone and even admitted the guy is in the Bravo family. After some super-sleuthing by Bravo producers, Andy concluded that it was either Luke or Colin Macy-O’Toole from Below Deck Mediterranean.

Madison quickly shot down the idea that the mystery man was Colin. She didn’t deny that Luke is her new beau, leading viewers to believe that he was the man she alluded to.

But the Luke theory came to a swift end two days ago when Madison shared a cryptic photo of herself holding hands with a man whose face was completely hidden except for a bit of beard. One fan theorized that it was Luke, but Madison replied definitively that it wasn’t.

Who is Madison’s mystery man in the Bravo family?

Now that fans know that the man isn’t Luke, they’re fixated on finding out the identity of Madison’s new guy.

Andy asked Madison during the reunion show if her man was in the Below Deck family, but she wouldn’t answer.

Fans did, however, come up with a new idea for Madison’s man’s identity.

Social media sleuths think the bearded man is new Below Deck Med deckhand Robert Westergaard. Some fans have concluded it is Robert based on his jawline, a necklace Robert wears in other social media pictures, and glimpses of him on Madison’s Instagram stories.

Based on the preview for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, it seems that Robert gets involved in a boatmance with third stew Jessica More. But we haven’t seen that yet, so it’s still possible that Robert and Madison are together.

Some viewers speculated that since the show just started airing, Robert and Madison are required to keep their budding romance quiet. Confirmation of their romance would spoil the Jessica and Robert storyline, and Bravo may not want those spoilers to get out.

Regardless of the reason for the silence, the identity of Madison’s new man remains a mystery.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.