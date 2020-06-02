Is Madison from Below Deck Sailing Yacht dating Luke from Summer House?

Is Madison Stalker from Below Deck Sailing Yacht dating Luke Gulbranson from Summer House? That is the question on fans’ minds after Madison revealed she has a new man in her life, and he is from the Bravo family.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion was full of juicy information. A lot of explosive confrontations, shocking revelations, and a possible new romance were dropped during the virtual gathering.

Madison is talking to someone

Host Andy Cohen shared that a viewer wanted to know if Madison was dating anyone. The blonde bombshell admitted she was “talking to someone.” Her answer stumped Andy for a second, and he had to confirm not dating, but talking.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Madison did spill that the new man who has caught her eye is in the Bravo family. When Andy asked if he was in the Below Deck family, she cheekily said that she was not saying. Bravo producers quickly gave the host more intel to try to find out if Madison would spill the guy’s name or not.

Andy revealed that Madison follows Colin Macy-O’Toole from Below Deck Med and Luke Gulbranson from Summer House. Madison’s face quickly gave away her answer before she said it was not Colin. Then she went silent. Luke is also following her, so that is another sign pointing to him.

It was not a confirmation that Madison is talking to Luke, but it was not a denial either. Andy gave his seal of approval on the possibly budding romance too.

Who is Luke from Summer House

Summer House follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk, New York, which is a beach town on the easternmost point of Long Island. Luke is one of the people featured on the reality TV show.

According to his Instagram bio, Luke hails from Minnesota. A modeling gig brought him to New York City, where Luke has pursued modeling and acting for 15 years. In his spare time, Luke loves to coach youth hockey.

Luke also opened his own company, R_Co. which is a combination of the two different lifestyles he has known. They involve the rural mining town he grew up in Minnesota and New York City.

There is a little something for everyone in Luke’s rustic luxury brand, but it is not cheap. The website is broken down into jewelry, men’s apparel, women’s apparel, youth apparel, and candles.

On the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, Madison Stalker admitted she is talking to a man in the Bravo family. Luke Gulbranson from Summer House is the top contender right now based on her reaction to his name on the reunion show.

If there is romance brewing, both Luke and Madison are keeping it quiet for now. Fans know it is hard to keep a secret in the Bravo family.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.