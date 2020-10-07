Below Deck Med: Aesha Scott explains Robert Westergaard butt grab that sent Jessica More on a rampage

Aesha Scott is explaining the Robert Westergaard butt grab that sent Jessica More on a rampage on the recent episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.

The action caused two separate fights. One fight was between Jess and Rob. Another fight occurred between Jess and Aesha, with Bugsy Drake trying to calm the tension.

There is no question the issue was blown out of portion. Rob is shady, and Jess is a jealous lady, making the couple dramatic. It was also brought into question whether Aesha was even touching Rob at all.

Not what it looked like

The Below Deck Mediterranean After Show featured Aesha being asked about the incident. Aesha was just as confused during the after-show as she was when Jess confronted her about the butt touching.

“I heard through the grapevine that I had my hand on Rob’s a** or something. I so didn’t even remember doing it at the time. It was not a conscious action,” Aesha stated. “I genuinely had no idea. I was completely oblivious.”

She further explained Rob had a backpack on, so she was probably just trying to place her hand around the backpack. Aesha also pointed out the charter guest next to her did the same thing to Aesha, so she chalked it up to everyone trying to find a comfortable position for the picture.

“There was never any sexual intentions there in the slightest. I was definitely not attracted to Rob. He is a lovely guy but no attraction what so ever,” Aesha declared.

The Wellington Crew weigh in

Rob shared during the After Show he had no idea his bum was grabbed. He was upset Jess was yelling at him for something he didn’t even know happened.

Alex Radcliffe was Team Aesha all the way. The deckhand declared Jess blew up the situation for no reason. He called Aesha one of the guys, before saying the whole situation was ridiculous.

Malia White and Tom Checketts claimed they could see both sides. She said if it happened to Tom, Malia would have lost it too. The after-show footage was clearly filmed pre-breakup. The bosun also claimed she has brothers like Aesha and guys screw around by slapping each other on the behind.

Jess defended her behavior, standing her claim that Aesha grabbed Rob’s ass, and it was disrespectful. The production crew said they didn’t see Aesha cop a feel on Rob’s bum and had to look at the footage.

Whose side are you on, Jess or Aesha?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.