Below Deck Season 8 cast sounds off on Rachel Hargrove’s return to My Seanna crew

The Below Deck Season 8 cast has sounded off on Rachel Hargrove’s return to the My Seanna crew after leaving in a rage.

Fans and crew were shocked to see Rachel return to apologize to Captain Lee Rosbach for her actions. She acknowledged her awful behavior. Then asked the captain to return and cook for the guests with the over-the-top preference sheets.

Captain Lee let Rachel come back. He explained his reasoning to fans admitting he had to put many feelings aside.

Now the rest of the My Seanna crew also shared their thoughts on the hot topic in the Below Deck Season 8 After Show.

Some Below Deck crew were not happy with Rachel’s return

Eddie Lucas didn’t hold back, saying he was not thrilled to see Rachel return. The bosun was appalled by Rachel’s actions in the meeting.

“If you’re going to leave, then leave,” he stated. “If you’re going to leave and put all of us to the wind and say f**k you guys good luck, see you. I mean, that’s a real illustration of your character, and I’m going to lose all respect for you. Obviously, you’re not coming back here because you don’t want to put us in a bad position. That’s not why you’re here. You’re here for the money or your own pride.”

Rachel previously admitted her relationship with Eddie gets really bad. It looks like fans now know what kicked off their downward spiral.

Others felt a sense of relief

Ashling Lorger called Rachel “fake”, then shared that the crew just had to move forward.

On the other hand, Francesca Rubi admitted it was one less thing for the crew to think about. The chief stew even revealed she felt a sense of relief because Rachel knows the yacht and the crew. Francesca spilled it was easier to have Rachel back then adjust to a new chief.

Deckhand James Hough said he knew Rachel would come back simply because a chef is too difficult to replace. He called all other positions easy to replace.

Izzy Wouters opened up regarding the similarities between her and Rachel.

“I am kind of similar in a way,” Izzy said. “I can snap really easy, but then I feel guilty like 24 hours later. I can’t hold a grudge, and so then I come running back with my tail between my legs. I think she is kind of similar. Like she’ll snap and then get removed from the situation and think about it.”

Whether the My Seanna crew likes it or not, Rachel has returned. The question is, will she stay or will she leave once the demanding charter has ended?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.