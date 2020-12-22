Bryan Guarnieri on Below Deck: Who is charter guest that made chef Rachel Hargrove bolt?

Bryan Guarnieri on Below Deck will forever be known as the charter guest that made chef Rachel Hargrove bolt.

Before she even met Bryan and his group of friends, Rachel decided their overly demanding preference sheets were too much. The chef opted to leave the yacht instead of deal with the charter guests, hours before the group was boarding the My Seanna.

Rachel explained her reason for leaving during the Below Deck After Show. The coronavirus pandemic played a significant role in her decision to exit the Bravo show.

Even Captain Lee Rosbach knew the preference sheets were too much, and the crew was headed for another demanding charter.

The crew thought Charley Walters and his pals were over the top. Bryan’s group just might give them a run for their money.

Who is Bryan?

According to his Instagram, Bryan is a realtor in his native hometown of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with Coldwell Banker. Bryan specializes in luxury neighborhoods in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Durham, and Cary. He has even been named the top agent with Coldwell Banker a time or two.

The company website features rave reviews for Bryan. One customer complimented his knowledge and attention to detail. Another customer called him “the best realtor in the tri-city area.”

Bryan doesn’t lack confidence, that’s for sure. Professionally he lives by the catchphrase “Forget the rest. I’m the best!”. Personally, Bryan calls himself husband material but hasn’t found the one yet.

The realtor loves life and the finer things it has to offer. Bryan also enjoys an active social life surrounded by good friends and family.

What did Bryan say about the preference sheets?

Social media sleuths wasted no time finding a copy of the preference sheets. The Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage shared photos of two guests, Morgan Ward and Wickliff Shreve, giving a glimpse of their demands.

Bryan chose to respond to all the backlash over the guest’s requests by sharing a photo of all the preference sheets with a caption defending them.

“Not going to apologize for having a 4-page preference sheet. These are MY preferences hence why they are called “Preference Sheets” #belowdeck #belowdeckbravo #ostentatious,” Bryan wrote.

Despite all the hoopla surrounding Below Deck charter guest Bryan Guarnieri, thanks to Rachel Hargrove’s meltdown, he did bond with some of the crew.

Bosun Eddie Lucas, chief stew Francesca Rubi, and Ashling Lorger all follow Bryan on social media, so fans should look forward to shoutouts from those crew members soon.

Season 8 of the Bravo show has definitely featured some entertaining guests that have given viewers a lot to talk about each week.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.