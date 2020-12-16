Captain Lee Rosbach blasts Rachel Hargrove for behavior and abrupt Below Deck departure

Captain Lee Rosbach has blasted chef Rachel Hargrove for her awful behavior and abrupt Below Deck departure.

Viewers watched as Rachel had a meltdown on the Bravo show over a guest preference sheet. Rachel exploded into a rage-filled, foul-mouthed rant that resulted in her quitting and leaving My Seanna yacht hours before a new charter.

Despite a plea from Captain Lee to stay just for a day, Rachel didn’t budge. She left the entire crew in a lurch and shocked by her behavior. After all, the captain had been singing Rachel’s praises since she joined Below Deck.

Now Captain Lee has shared his thoughts on what went down with Rachel in his blog.

Surprised and blown away

The last thing Captain Lee expected when having a preference sheet meeting with bosun Eddie Lucas, chief stew Francesca Rubi, and Rachel was for the chef to tell him to go f**k himself. Captain Lee didn’t hold back when expressing his feelings towards Rachel and her actions.

“You really went off the rails. I for sure didn’t even see this coming at all,” he said. “I know what you meant when you told me to go have sex with myself, and I know it wasn’t directed squarely at me, but I still can’t say I wasn’t surprised. Blew me away and sure put me, and the crew, in a tight spot, to say the very least, one I hope we can recover from no thanks to you.”

Thanks to Rachel’s actions, the crew and charter are in jeopardy. The crew was already down a man after Shane Coopersmith’s firing but continuing without a deckhand was manageable. No chef will be a completely different story.

Will Rachel return to Below Deck?

There has been speculation Rachel will return to Below Deck and that quitting was just a stunt. Captain Lee’s message to the chef, though, has done little to give any hint of what comes next for the Bravo show.

“After watching the buildup of things you were going thru, I can see where you may’ve been having a tough stretch, but still, I expected better from you and was sorely disappointed in your behavior. Not much else to say about that, I wish you all the luck and whatever is bothering you, I hope you find the key to it somewhere,” Captain Lee wrote.

Based on his words, fans are led to believe Rachel won’t be back on the My Seanna anytime soon. Then again, fans have yet to see Eddie and Rachel’s relationship get turbulent, as they promised, which could be a sign Rachel returns.

Whatever happens, moving forward, one thing is for sure. Captain Lee Rosbach was appalled at Rachel Hargrove’s behavior on the hit Bravo show, which will forever change his opinion of the chef.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.