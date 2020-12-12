Captain Lee Rosbach explains how he splits crew tip on Below Deck

Captain Lee Rosbach has explained how he splits up the crew tip at the end of each charter on Below Deck.

The tipping process has been one hot topic since the Bravo show premiered, especially since the money makes up a large portion of the cast salaries. At the end of each charter, the crew receives an envelope full of cash that Captain Lee divides up.

However, the total amount versus the individual per person tip doesn’t always equal the overall tip amount. Fans have wondered from day one if tips are also given to the crew members that don’t appear on camera.

Now Captain Lee has answered that question and more thanks to a curious Twitter user.

Does Captain Lee receive part of the tip?

While it may seem like a silly question to ask, some fans wondered if the captain does earn part of the tip.

Captain Lee took to Twitter to shed light on the subject as one fan speculated on how the process worked on the Bravo show.

“I do indeed share. We all do, even the crew you don’t see,” the captain replied.

Part of his job duties involves dividing up the total to all those working on the yacht, even those not seen by guests. Over the years, Captain Lee has found a way to streamline the process fairly.

What is Captain Lee’s tip process?

Thanks to a yachting thread called Doc Walk, Below Deck fans have learned his philosophy behind the process on and off the show.

“I do not think it is fair for the Captain to keep the lions share of the gratuity,” Captain Lee wrote. “On any yacht, I have command of. We have a policy that I inform all crew of from the date they start concerning tips. We all share equally. Everyone gets the same amount.”

The captain also brought up how he deals with crew members who are not working as hard as other team members.

“If a particular crew member is not pulling their weight and really doesn’t deserve a full share of the tip, I handle it this way,” he shared. “I still divide the tip evenly, and the crew member who really doesn’t deserve a full share gets something extra in his or her envelope along with their full share, a one-way plane ticket home. Everyone who has worked with me knows this policy, and it has always served me well in the past, and I see no reason for me to keep money I didn’t earn, or to keep crew members to don’t pull their share.”

There it is, Below Deck fans Captain Lee Rosbach has shared his tip process.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.