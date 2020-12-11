Below Deck charter guest Jemele Hill spills behind the scenes secret to superfan comedian Leslie Jones

Below Deck charter guest Jemele Hill has spilled behind the scenes secrets to superfan Leslie Jones.

The comedian stopped by Jemele’s Spotify podcast, Jemele Hill is Unbothered, to have a chat this week. It didn’t take long for the two Below Deck fans to bring up the hit Bravo show.

Jemele and a group of girlfriends appeared on the final charter during Season 7. The charter featured Chef Kevin Dobson’s infamous penis cake interruption, which will forever be one of the show’s most cringeworthy moments.

Like any Below Deck fan, Leslie can be found on Twitter sharing her thoughts, except she often expressed her opinion with a commentary style video. The funny woman was extremely vocal regarding Season 7 and the toxic male environment on The Valor.

Bonding over Below Deck

Jemele revealed she was beyond ecstatic when Leslie did a social media commentary on her episode. The journalist reflected on just how drunk she was during her stint on Below Deck.

Leslie spilled that she knew Jemele’s episode would be classic even before it aired.

“I was like, I don’t know who this black girl is, but I swear to god, I am going to watch this episode,” Leslie said. “She don’t know me, but she is my homegirl. You reminded me of some of my friends. Because people don’t know black women can f**king drink.”

The comedian also admitted that Jemele leaving before Kevin brought out the cake had Leslie laughing so hard she was crying. Jemele recalled being so wasted that she almost passed out into her ravioli.

Another Bravo producer secret

There was a very good reason Jemele and friends were tipsy. They received direction from producers to wait at a bar in the marina and were served shots.

“Let me tell you how they set you up on Below Deck, though, because I feel like you need to go on Below Deck,” Jemele stated. “You need to go on there. I think you will be like the perfect, perfect charter guests. So they get you tuned up. Before we even make it to the yacht, we’re at a bar that’s right on the marina area, and the producers are like, yeah, we’ll just like go over like the mic packs, you know, just general stuff. You should know, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Hey, y’all want some shots?”

Fans know the guests felt no pain when they boarded the superyacht. Adding to their drunkness, they were immediately served champagne by Kate Chastain. The journalist admitted Kate was frosty at first. However, after watching the season on Bravo, Jemele understands Kate’s attitude was all thanks to the boys’ misogynistic behavior.

Leslie Jones and Jemele Hill bonded over their love of Below Deck. Perhaps Bravo was listening and will find a way to get the two women on the show at the same time.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.