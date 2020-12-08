Max Gilliam on Below Deck: UNLV quarterback apologizes for actions on Bravo show

Max Gilliam on Below Deck was one of the primary guests on the second charter of Season 8. Now, as his two-episode stint wraps up, the UNLV quarterback has apologized for his actions on the Bravo show.

There was no question Max, and his friends were a 180 change from Charley Walters’ demanding group of guests. The My Seanna crew still struggled, but the 20-something guests were fine as long as they had alcohol and food.

Yes, Max and company were a group of spoiled, entitled young adults. They live a life of privilege, which was evident by the tip they left the crew. A low tip was warranted based on the crew’s performance, but Max and his pal Dax Nittolo did lowball the amount.

Max issues an apology

The football player has owned up to his behavior on Below Deck, especially for his group of friends eating sushi off a naked model.

Max used Twitter to issue an apology.

“I would like to apologize for my poor judgment while on the TV show Below Deck and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from,” Max wrote. “While it was not my idea, not any of my friend’s ideas to eat sushi off a model, I should have exercised better judgment and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers.”

Max also expressed his actions on the Bravo show do not depict how he is in his real life.

“This is not a reflection of my character or the way I was raised nor a reflection of the culture of UNLV Football. I would like to humbly move past this and focus my time and energy on our game against the University of Hawaii this weekend,” he stated.

Although Max’s episode aired in November, the show was filmed last February when college football was not in season.

Why did Max apologize?

Twitter became confused regarding why Max suddenly issued an apology. There were lots of thoughts expressing the quarterback did nothing wrong.

The group acted like rich brats, but that wasn’t the focal point of his statement. Clearly, eating sushi off a nude model was a sore point with someone in UNLV’s athletic department.

According to ESPN’s Tyler Bischoff, Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo also issued a statement on behalf of the team and school.

Max Gilliam was on a reality TV show called Below Deck. Gilliam has apologized and Marcus Arroyo said players have to recognize they represent UNLV when in public. Both their statements are below. But I can’t figure out what Gilliam did wrong. pic.twitter.com/i0jSm3kqcV — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) December 7, 2020

It doesn’t appear that Max violated any college sports rules or regulations, which only has Twitter buzzing more.

Max Gilliam has apologized for his behavior on Below Deck. The quarterback dropped a bombshell about producers and the sushi model dinner, making him the second guest this season to allude to producers giving guests direction.

Charley revealed producers wanted him to be over the top.

Do you think Max needed to apologize?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.