Captain Lee Rosbach addresses Below Deck Season 7 bullying again after troll calls him ‘awful’

Captain Lee Rosbach has addressed the bullying that took place on Below Deck Season 7 again after one troll called him “awful.”

It has been a year since viewers watched as bosun Ashton Pienaar and the rest of the bro crew filled The Valor with misogynistic behavior. There was a definite “guys versus girls” vibe on the Bravo show.

Ashton got violent with then-chief stew Kate Chastain in a van. He was also downright belligerent to deckhand Rhylee Gerber.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Plus, chef Kevin Dobson was rude and disrespectful to all the women. He even kicked sand in Kate’s eyes.

Let’s not forget about Tanner Sterback and his treatment of Simone Mashile, especially bragging about their hookups.

At the reunion show, Kevin declared the behavior not that bad, while Captain Lee insisted he was not aware of the despicable behavior.

Now, one Twitter user has brought up the bullying season and has blamed the captain, which did not sit well with him or his fans.

Read More Kate Chastain talks watching Below Deck Season 8 following her departure from show

What happened between Captain Lee and the hater?

The Twitter user kicked off the thread by complimenting Francesca Rubi as the new chief stew and claiming Captain Lee was only in it for himself.

And thank you as well. https://t.co/Fdc0GtkWaS — Captain Lee (@capthlr) December 9, 2020

When the captain thanked the hater, the user then decided to elaborate by saying Captain Lee was awful because he did nothing about the bullying in Season 7.

“Had I know about it, it would have stopped immediately, no question there. But I have to know before I can step in, and I didn’t. I didn’t see it till it aired, and no one spoke of it to me while we were there. Sorry, you don’t get it,” the captain replied.

Had I know about it, it would have stopped immediately, no question there. But I have to know before I can step in and I didn’t. I didn’t see it till it aired and no one spoke of it to me while we were there. Sorry you don’t get it. https://t.co/w21m8TScBG — Captain Lee (@capthlr) December 9, 2020

Captain Lee’s message has not changed at all since last year. He has repeatedly declared he was unaware of what was going on onboard The Valor. Although some agree the captain should have been aware, he wasn’t because no one told him.

Rachel defends Captain Lee

It may seem like a no-brainer to simply clue the captain into bad behavior, but that is not always what happens. Season 8 chef Rachel Hargrove defended Captain Lee and also added further explanation based on her career.

Rachel explained bullying often happens on a yacht. As a department head, Rachel has had to go to the captain to report such incidents. However, some crew members are too intimated to report bullying behavior.

Bulling onboard happens alot…

As a department head I have had to step in and go to the Captain myself about a person or persons being ganged up on. Also sometimes the crew member is intimidated and ashamed to go to the Captain.#BelowDeck #WWHL @BravoTV — Chef Rachel Hargrove (@HargroveRachel) December 10, 2020

The troll was only the latest hater that Captain Lee Rosbach shut down. He recently had to explain why he drank wine with charter guests. Captain Lee also squashed a troll that called him a “cast captain.”

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.