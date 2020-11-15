Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach shuts down troll who calls him a ‘cast captain’

Captain Lee Rosbach shut down a troll who called him a “cast captain” for Below Deck and not a real one.

There has been a lot of speculation over the years regarding whether or not the crew on Below Deck works in yachting or not.

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean added fuel to the fire after first mate David was on-hand during Hannah Ferrier’s firing. Fans became insistent that Captain Sandy Yawn was only for show and not a captain, especially when Below Deck Med featured her facing docking challenges.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captain Lee’s credibility questioned

Twitter usually is full of nothing but love for The Stud of the Sea.

One user threw out some accusations about Captain Lee that he wasted no time blasting the other day.

The troll declared the crew is hired by production for show purposes only, even Captain Lee, and shared that the yacht’s first-mate is the real captain.

“Sorry to burst your bubble, but I’ve never been a ‘cast Captain’.Never would, the real Cap, as you call him signs over command of the vessel to me and leaves the yacht,” Captain Lee wrote.

He also set the record straight regarding insurance allegations that were made in the same tweet. In true fashion, Captain Lee kept his shutdown of the troll classy. The captain stated facts but added a little humor as well.

Season 8 brings social media craziness

Social media has been buzzing about Season 8 of Below Deck. Twitter has exploded with fan backlash for the first group of charter guests, featuring return primary Charley Walters.

Charley’s behavior has come under fire. He has blamed his demanding antics on Below Deck producers. There is also a rumor that Charley is a producer on the show that is brought out from time to time for ratings.

Captain Lee used Twitter to express his fondness for Charley and friends. The captain even exchanged words of appreciation for the repeat guest.

Charley also shared his love for the famous captain on and off the Bravo show.

Captain Lee is extremely active on social media, especially Twitter. He live tweets during each episode of Below Deck and answers fan questions while commenting on current crew members – like the deck team.

Captain Lee Rosbach has no problem putting people in their place on social media, television, or real life. He is not here for anyone discrediting him as legit captain just because he is on a reality TV show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.