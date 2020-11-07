Below Deck charter guest Charley Walters speaks out about making drinks and missing Kate Chastain

Below Deck charter guest Charley Walters is speaking out about making drinks and missing Kate Chastain as his third appearance on the Bravo show plays out onscreen.

Charley and friends were the first charter group to kick off Season 8, which was also the first season without Kate as chief stew in six years. Viewers watched as their vacation on the My Seanna luxury yacht got off to a somewhat bumpy start.

The rough voyage began with Charley learning that Kate was not the chief stew. Then, new chief stew Francesca Rubi and her interior crew struggled to get it together.

The demanding charter guests quickly realized that stews Izzy Wouters, Elizabeth Frankini, and Francesca needed some help, so Charley jumped in.

Not the same without Kate

The Season 8 premiere had two shocking twists. However, no one was more stunned that Kate was gone than Charley.

Twitter was abuzz with comments regarding Kate not being on the show throughout the premiere. Charley got the ball rolling by promoting his latest stint on the show. He mentioned Kate and how he missed her, but he also praised Francesca.

One user was quick to express how much Kate was missed on the show. Charley let the user know that he felt the exact same while filming. Kate added extra small touches to Charley’s trip that made them extra special.

Standing up for the interior crew

Despite the rocky start, Charley had nothing but praise for the interior crew. He wasn’t about to let social media bash any of the ladies.

Charley also addressed having to jump behind the bar and reassured viewers that the ladies got their act together very quickly.

Captain Lee recently reacted to Charley pitching in, calling him the “most helpful” charter guest. Charley thanked Lee for his kind words. He also made it clear that he gave Francesca and chef Rachel Hargrove some pretty challenging tasks for the first charter.

At least Charley knows his group was demanding. Bosun Eddie Lucas made it pretty clear in the premiere that the guests were friendly, yet high maintenance. The preview clip for the upcoming episode shows Eddie is not wrong, as Charley talks to Rachel about an international tasting menu.

Charley enjoyed his time on the Bravo show, even when things did not go smoothly.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.