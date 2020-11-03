Francesca Rubi on Below Deck: Who is the new chief stew?

Francesca Rubi on Below Deck is the new chief stew. She is the replacement for Kate Chastain, who was on the Bravo show for six seasons.

There is no question fans are interested in the woman stepping into Kate’s shoes. It is all people have talked about since Kate announced her departure last winter.

It won’t take long for viewers to realize Francesca is vastly different from Kate, and that is just fine. Captain Lee Rosbach shared that he hopes fans don’t compare Francesca to Kate too much during Season 8.

Who is Francesca Rubi?

The Australian native calls herself a perfectionist and expects nothing but that from her stews. According to her Bravo bio, Francesca got her start in celebrity event planning, so she knows how to handle demanding guests.

Francesca eventually chose to switch to yachting, where she has worked as purser, deckhand, and stewardess. She knows how imperative it is that all departments work together to give the guest the best experience.

When she is not working, Francesca is all about adventure, especially traveling around the world. Francesca finds all the different cultures inspiring and enjoys immersing herself in them when she visits.

There is no question the chief stew plays just as hard as she works. Francesca puts a lot of pressure on herself to please the guests. When she is off the clock, it is party time. The chief stew lets loose to relieve the stress of her job.

Yachting isn’t Francesca’s only passion

While Francesca is passionate about yachting, and it pays the bills, she also has a love for filmmaking.

Her Facebook page reveals that last year, Francesca combined her two passions. She hosted the Adrift Film Festival, which was a festival for yacht crews creating content. The festival took place in Fort Lauderdale, which is considered the yachting capital of the world.

“We are showcasing the amazing finalists that entered this year,” Francesca wrote on her Facebook page. “We received so many videos from yacht crew around the world, and we are blown away with the caliber of movies yachties are filming and editing.”

There is still a lot for Below Deck fans to learn about the new chief stew Francesca Rubi.

Based on the premiere episode, though, she is no holds bar and won’t put up with any crap. She already has an issue with Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters. Those two are definitely going to butt heads this season.

What was your first impression of chief stew Francesca Rubi?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.