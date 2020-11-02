Eddie Lucas reveals why he returned to Below Deck

Eddie Lucas has revealed why he returned to Below Deck after five years. The bosun has two good reasons for joining his pal Captain Lee Rosbach for another season of the Bravo show.

Eddie is an OG Below Deck crew member who started as a deckhand on Season 1. He quickly earned the praise of Captain Lee and moved up to bosun, a position Eddie held for Seasons 2 and 3.

Although he was a fan-favorite for the first two seasons, Eddie pulled an underhanded move during his last stint. He cheated on his girlfriend at the time with third stew Rocky Dakota.

They tried to hide their affair by sneaking off to the laundry room. Eddie only made matters worse by denying he was hooking up with Rocky in the private area.

Fans were left with a bad taste in their mouths after Eddie’s cheating ways on Season 3, but he is hoping to prove he is not that guy anymore.

Eddie’s redemption season

Eddie is fully aware of what fans think of him after his last stint on the show. In an interview with Digital Spy, Eddie admitted that Season 8 his redemption season.

“After my last season I was on, I left being pretty embarrassed and disappointed in myself,” he shared with the website. “I felt that this would be a good time to kinda come back and be a good time to show that those really stupid mistakes I made were just that, a mistake in my life.”

Eddie wanted to prove to viewers and Captain Lee that he is still a good bosun. Plus, he is determined to let viewers see he is a professional through and through.

Working with Captain Lee

Another reason Eddie wanted to return for Season 8 was the chance to work with Captain Lee again. The captain reached out to Eddie to see if he would be interested in another go around on the Bravo show.

Season 8 is Captain Lee’s first without chief stew Kate Chastain. Eddie thinks the captain needed someone he could rely on during filming. The bosun was more than happy to help Captain Lee out in any capacity. Not only does Eddie enjoy working with everyone’s favorite captain, they are also close friends.

Eddie Lucas is back as bosun on Season 8 of Below Deck, and he does not intend to have a repeat of his last season.

Based on his Instagram feed, Eddie does not have a girlfriend. The show did film last winter, though, so it is possible he was not single then.

Fans are just going to have to watch the Bravo show to find out Eddie’s relationship status and other shocking details from the season.

Below Deck Season 8 premieres Monday, November 2, at 9/8c on Bravo.