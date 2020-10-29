Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shares trick to shutting down online trolls

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain has shared the trick to shutting down those pesky online trolls.

The reality TV personality is no stranger to fan criticisms. Kate was on Below Deck for six seasons. Although many fans love the former chief stew, not everyone liked her, resulting in online haters.

Kate has moved on from the Bravo yachting show but has remained a fixture with the network. She is currently co-hosting Bravo’s Chat Room with RHOA star Porsha Williams, Hannah Berner from Summer House, and RHOP star Gizelle Bryant.

As her popularity with Bravo grows, so do the trolls. Kate has revealed the one way she shuts down the haters.

Backlash over not siding with Hannah Ferrier

The firing of Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier has caused a lot of drama during Season 5 of the show. Kate commented on a few episodes of the latest season, one of which was Hannah being fired for having valium on The Wellington.

Fans were not happy when Kate sided with Captain Sandy Yawn instead of Hannah. Kate endured hateful, mean, and negative comments. She is human, and despite her tough woman exterior, the backlash can even get to her.

For the most part, though, Kate lives by the motto of not giving the weirdos her energy on social media.

“If a weirdo goes on his computer to say horrible things to a person they’ve never met, and you don’t read it, and you don’t let it hold space in your head, will it bother you?” she stated on A Sip of Positivitea podcast with Lea Palmieri.

The one trick for shutting down the haters

Like anyone else, Kate has those moments when she can’t help but engage with the haters. Sometimes she is just in one of those moods to lash out at the trolls.

The Bravo personality has a trick for squashing the hate and staying sane — calling the troll by the wrong name.

“I like using the wrong name when I answer the tweet,” Kate expressed. “Because it’s a gentle reminder to them. Like hey, Debbie47 is like, ‘You’re awful! You are the worst thing I’ve ever seen on my TV!’ I’m like, ‘Hey Diana. I hope all’s well with you,” she said.

The person then corrects her with the name, to which Kate simply replies, “I don’t know you.”

Leave it to Kate Chastain to find the perfect way to shut down the online trolls. The Below Deck alum makes no apologies for how she handles her life, and the haters won’t get the best of her.

Below Deck Season 8 premieres Monday, November 2, at 9/8c on Bravo.