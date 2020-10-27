Hannah Ferrier shares if she regrets doing Below Deck Med Season 5 and clears up CBD pen drama at reunion

Does Hannah Ferrier regret doing Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean? The chief stew answered that question and cleared up some CBD pen drama during the virtual reunion show.

The second part of The Wellington crew chat brought even more intense exchanges than the first part. Host Andy Cohen had a challenging time getting the group not to talk over each other. He even struggled to ask fan questions, thanks to all the squabbling.

One hot topic at the reunion was Hannah and her infamous CBD pen. The soon-to-be mama set the record straight on that and if she should have opted out of Season 5 of the yachting show.

CBD pen vs THC pen

Part one of the reunion ended on a cliffhanger with Andy calling out Hannah, saying the manufacturer declared the pen she had was THC or weed, not CBD. The host shared the photo that Malia White took of the pen and sent to Captain Sandy Yawn.

Hannah took a moment and then shared that the cartridge portion of the pen can be used for CBD or THC.

“At the top there, you can just unscrew it, and you can put whatever oil you want in it,” she stated.

Third stew Jessica More than chimed in, agreeing with Hannah that the cartridge can be filled with various oils. Jess caused a little drama when she stated she had a vape pen with THC on The Wellington.

After Captain Sandy yelled at her, Jess clarified she misspoke and meant to say “with CBD.”

Does Hannah regret doing Below Deck Med Season 5?

Before Andy and the rest of The Wellington crew said goodbye to Hannah, she revealed if she regrated doing Season 5 of Below Deck Med. The answer is no because she made a “boatload” of cash.

Hannah doesn’t regret returning to the Bravo show, but she is done with it and yachting. She is embarking on a new phase in her life with her boyfriend Josh. They are expecting their first child, a girl, any day now.

Last summer, the former chief stew started a podcast, Dear Diary, You’re Effed! Hannah also launched Ocean International Training Academy, which provides online guidance for people looking to venture into the world of yachting.

Below Deck Mediterranean was not the same without Hannah Ferrier. The Season 5 reunion show even became lackluster once Hannah left the virtual chat.

If there is a Season 6 of the Bravo show — which is all but guaranteed — it sure will be interesting without Hannah. Rumors are swirling that the show is filming with both Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White returning – something fans do not like.

Below Deck Season 8 premieres Monday, November 2, at 9/8c on Bravo.