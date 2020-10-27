Tom Checketts talks backlash of dating Malia White on Below Deck Med, reveals death threats issued

Tom Checketts opened up about the backlash he endured because of dating Malia White on Below Deck Mediterranean. The chef revealed he and his family received death threats because of his association with the hated bosun.

The Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion was full of shocking moments from unlikely sources. While fans expected the blow-up between Hannah Ferrier, Captain Sandy, and Malia, there was so much more than their drama brought to light.

One intriguing topic involved Tom spilling the guilty by association hatred he has received from viewers because of his relationship with Malia.

The backlash from fans

Andy Cohen, who hosted the virtual chat, had a fan question about why Tom doesn’t follow Malia on social media. Remember, the Season 5 reunion was filmed before the couple officially called it quits.

The chef explained he does, but it is kind of under the radar. Tom claimed he sometimes takes himself off social media officially. He does, though, still creep on Malia’s accounts. He also called it a “s**tstorm,” which confused Andy, and the host wanted to know what Tom meant.

“There has been a lot of negative comments. My mother replied to death threats the other day,” Tom revealed.

Andy asked Tom to clarify if it was because of the chef’s behavior in the kitchen or something else.

“Death threats by association,” Tom clarified and then added, “I am not sure why exactly but association with Malia for sure.”

Malia interjected by relaying the harsh criticism she has endured throughout the season. She reminded fans that crew members on Below Deck Mediterranean are merely people in yachting filming a TV show and are human too.

Just a reminder to enjoy the @BravoTV shows we all love without hate. Death threats are NEVER okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WGImkn3jIy — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 27, 2020

There is no question that fans have had it with Malia. They blame her for acting like a spoiled and entitled brat who ran to Captain Sandy with every little issue. She needed the captain to help her squash her deck crew, sweetie comments, and solve the cabin assignments when Hannah wouldn’t room with Bugsy.

Tom and Malia’s relationship status

Despite filming the reunion together, Tom revealed during the virtual chat that he had not seen Malia for like five months. They literally reunited hours before filming The Wellington crew get together.

Malia and Tom had different perspectives on their relationship status at the Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion. Andy asked if they were together, and Malia shook her head no before saying, “we don’t know.” Tom immediately said yes. Hello, awkward moment!

A little over a week after the reunion was filmed, Malia White revealed she and Tom Checketts were over. The bosun even alluded to the chef being unfaithful more than once.

What did you think of the Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion?

Below Deck Season 8 premieres on Monday, November 2, at 9/8c on Bravo.