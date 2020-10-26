When was Below Deck Med reunion filmed?

The first part of The Wellington crew’s virtual chat has fans asking when was the Season 5 Below Deck Mediterranean reunion filmed?

It was pretty apparent by watching part one of the Below Deck Med reunion that it was filmed quite a while ago. Host Andy Cohen is at home, and fans know he recently returned to the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse.

Plus, Malia White and Tom Checketts are together. Fans know the duo broke up last month after Malia alluded to Tom being unfaithful.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When was Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion filmed?

Fans first learned the virtual chat had already happened when Alex Radcliffe and Jessica More appeared on WWHL on Monday, September 21. Andy openly asked the two what they thought of their first reunion. Neither one had anything good to say about the gathering.

That same week, Malia revealed she and Tom had broken up. It was a shock because a week before, Tom shared photos of him reuniting with Malia in London, which squashed the first split rumors.

On Monday, September 28, Malia joined Captain Sandy Yawn on WWHL. Andy shared that fans would see Tom and Malia all over each other at the reunion. Although the chef won’t appear until the second part of the show, fans saw in previews the former couple filmed together.

Based on those tidbits of information, it looks like the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 reunion was filmed in mid-September. When Andy first spoke to Alex and Jess, he indicated the reunion was held the previous week.

Also, Tom and Malia’s location during the virtual chat indicates they are in London. The chef shared photos of himself with the bosun in London on September 13, expressing they just wrapped up a quick fun weekend.

⚓️ Don’t forget to tune in to PART TWO of the #BelowDeckMed reunion next Monday, Oct. 26th at 9/8c! 🌊 #WWHL pic.twitter.com/rhPP9Iolnv — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 20, 2020

What hot topics won’t be addressed?

Since the reunion was filmed over a month ago, some hot topics won’t be addressed.

Captain Sandy calling Malia gay in a cameo video happened after the virtual chat. Sadly fans won’t get to hear thoughts on that hot topic. Not that we’d expect either one of them to be truthful about the incident.

Next, Robert Westergaard and his alleged romance with Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Madison Stalker was revealed after the virtual chat. Oh, and Hannah Berner calling Rob a liar for indicating they were involved didn’t make the cut either.

Tom and Malia’s break up clearly won’t be discussed either since they were together when it was filmed.

The good news is that there was so much drama on Below Deck Med Season 5 that there will be there is plenty of juicy topics discussed. Fans were promised a few jaw-dropping moments in the final hour of the virtual chat too.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Reunion Part 2 airs on Monday, October 26 at 9/8c on Bravo.