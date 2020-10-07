Hannah Berner and Rob Westergaard: What really happened between Below Deck Med and Summer House stars?

Last summer, there was a rumor Hannah Berner and Robert Westergaard were getting to know each other. The Summer House star is now setting the record straight on her connection with the Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand.

Rob’s love life has become one hot topic lately. His romance with Jessica More is imploding on Below Deck Med. Plus, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Madison Stalker dropped a shocking bombshell about her short-lived affair with the deckhand.

Oh yes, the South African native has gotten quite a reputation with the ladies – and not a good one.

Hannah shares her side of the story

The topic of Jess and Rob’s relationship came up on a recent episode of Bravo’s Chat Room. Hannah hosts the show alongside Gizelle Bryant from RHOP, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, and Porsha Williams from RHOA.

Rob and Jess came up because of the drama involving Aesha Scott grabbing the deckhand’s butt. Once the ladies gave their two cents on that hot topic, Hannah spilled the tea on allegations Rob made about her.

Hannah explained that Rob slid into her DMs on a dating app during quarantine, wanting to chat. She never responded to him and insisted she had never met Rob.

When Rob appeared on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Rob if he knew Hannah and if they had a love connection. Rob said they were talking, but there was no connection there at all.

The Summer House star declared on Bravo’s Chat Room they never talked and never will. Then the ladies joked that Hannah got broken up with on WWHL by someone she wasn’t even dating.

What has Rob said?

Yes, Rob did do what Hannah said. He made it appear to Andy that there was communication between himself and Hannah. Andy was bummed that there was no love connection between the two Bravo stars.

The Below Deck Mediterranean hunk also denied he was the one who slid into Hannah’s DMs. Rob said it was the other way around, and she reached out to him. It was the last time Rob spoke about the Summer House star.

Robert Westergaard and Hannah Berner have conflicting stories regarding what did or didn’t go down between them.

Some fans have a hard time believing Rob after Hannah shared her side because he seems a little shady when it comes to women. Viewers know there was drama surrounding whether Rob was in a relationship or not when he was romantic with Jess.

Who do you believe, Hannah or Rob?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.