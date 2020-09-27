Below Deck: Kate Chastain dishes new talk show Bravo Chat Room ahead of premiere

Kate Chastain is dishing her new talk show Bravo Chat Room ahead of its premiere. Despite leaving Below Deck last winter, Kate continues to be an in-demand Bravo personality.

Bravo Chat is a new talk show hosted by Kate, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, Summer House’s Hannah Berner, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams. The four ladies will dish what is happening in the world today on various topics via a virtual chat.

Pulling double duty

The former chief stew has been proving her worth to Bravo since she first appeared on Below Deck Season 2.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Following her exit from the yachting show, Kate launched Watch with Kate, featuring her commentary on Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She also appeared on the Bravo digital-series Ghosted.

Kate will add a new title to her long resume with Bravo Chat Room. She is an executive producer, alongside Porsha and Bravo staple, Andy Cohen.

“I just really love the creative process. I love Bravo so much that I feel like a producer credit makes it feel very official. Years of training have led me to this moment. I’ve been watching Bravo from before I even stepped foot on a yacht, so I feel like it’s come full circle,” she shared with Decider.

Enjoying some much-needed girl time

The Below Deck alum is thrilled to be hosting with three other women. At a time when friends aren’t hanging out as much, Kate thinks Bravo Chat Room will give people a sense of spending time with pals.

Read More Andy Cohen has a message for Below Deck fans after reunion backlash

“I think it’s must-watch viewing for everybody in the world. It shows all the different family dynamics. I laugh. I cry. They’re all so strong in their vulnerability. It’s really quite impressive,” Kate expressed.

Speaking of her co-hosts, Kate has nothing but good things to say about Gizelle, Hannah, and Porsha. Kate called Hannah hilarious, Gizelle a great mother and icon, while she thinks Porsha is fierce and inspirational.

Kate is excited to have the opportunity to dish all things Bravo with other Bravocelebrities. It is one of her favorite past times, as fans are well aware. She is also ready to tackle different subjects like fashion, pop culture, and world events.

Bravo Chat Room is not just another entertainment or Bravo show. Kate and the other ladies won’t hold back on any topic, regardless of the controversy. She admits the ladies’ chats can get heated, but there is a massive level of respect among the hosts.

Kate Chastain is nervous about her new show Bravo Chat Room but is also anxious to show fans another side of her.

Bravo Chat Room premieres Sunday, September 27 at 10:30/9:30c on Bravo.