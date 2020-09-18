Below Deck alum Kate Chastain joins Porsha Williams, Gizelle Bryant, and Hannah Berner for new Bravo show

Bravo is bringing together four ladies from four of the networks hottest shows to dish about all things pop culture in a new show.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, Summer House star Hannah Berner, and The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant are getting together for Bravo Chat.

Fans love a show that brings multiple Bravo celebrities together. The newest late-night talks show is doing just that and so much more.

What is Bravo Chat?

Bravo Chat will feature Kate, Gizelle, Hannah, and Porsha breaking down the latest juicy Bravo gossip and the most buzz-worthy moments in entertainment. The ladies are expected to dish about their personal lives and current events as well.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bravo Chat will be taped virtually from Porsha, Hannah, Kate, and Gizelle’s homes. The virtual show will also provide fans a glimpse at the lives of these Bravo ladies.

“While the Zoom format is still somewhat new for everyone, I actually love how it has allowed such a strong, funny, and dynamic group of ladies to come together regardless of locations. We truly have a dream team!” Kate shared with People magazine regarding her new gig.

When does Bravo Chat air?

There is good and bad news when it comes to Bravo Chat. The show is only a six-episode limited series. Bravo Chat will air Sundays and Mondays from September 27 through October 12. It is set to air immediately following Watch Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The WWHL host is an executive producer for Bravo Chat, which explains its placement on the Bravo schedule.

“I am thrilled for these Bravo ladies who already have such big personalities on our network to come together (virtually) for the ultimate group chat,” Andy shared with the weekly magazine. “Their quick wit and powerful observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop-culture landscape delivered in a way that only Bravo can.”

While Bravo Chat only has a limited run, there is a good chance it could continue. Since Andy is on board if the show is a success — which, let’s be honest, it so will be — a second season or longer run could happen.

Kate Chastain may be done with Below Deck, but she is still in demand at Bravo. She is currently sharing commentary about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 in her new show, Watch with Kate. It is also a limited series and will wrap up right after Bravo Chat begins airing.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.