Captain Lee Rosbach reveals why he drank wine with charter guests on Below Deck

Captain Lee Rosbach has revealed why he chose to drink wine with Below Deck charter guests on a recent episode of the Bravo show.

Twitter was buzzing as viewers watch the captain engage in a rather exciting and messy way of drinking wine with charter guests.

The group was celebrating the 50th birthday and asked Captain Lee to participate in a little game. They even had a unique T-shirt made for the captain to wear.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans had many thoughts on the scene, especially when it came to everyone’s safety onboard the yacht. Safety was, after all, one reason Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah Ferrier during Below Deck Med Season 5.

Captain Lee insists safety came first

The crew is forbidden to drink on a charter. Despite deckhand James Hough contemplating sneaking one after hours, it is a big no-no.

Since no drinking has become a hard and fast rule, especially on Captain Lee’s yachts, fans wondered why it was ok for him to partake.

“I turn over the con to the first officer who is fully qualified. I would never shirk my duties, and he assumes command for which he is fully qualified. Otherwise, I would not indulge, or jeopardize anything nor anyone,” Captain Lee tweeted in response to a fan.

Read More Captain Lee Rosbach reveals Below Deck Season 7 MVP and Kate Chastain did not make the cut

None took, I turn over the con to the first officer who is fully qualified. I would never shirk my duties and he assumes command for which he is fully qualified. Otherwise, I would not indulge, or jeopardize anything nor anyone. https://t.co/16qJd4VouM — Captain Lee (@capthlr) December 8, 2020

It was an awkward situation for Captain Lee, who had dinner with the guests but no idea he would be involved in a drinking challenge.

The captain didn’t drink that much wine

Although the guests appeared to be chugging the wine, Captain Lee shared he did not drink that much.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t a lot and brief. But a good time was had, and that’s what we’re here for, the guests,” the captain replied to a fan who praised the scene.

Fortunately, it wasn’t a lot and brief. But a good time was had and that’s what were here for, the guests. https://t.co/C5vUQTbD2h — Captain Lee (@capthlr) December 8, 2020

Several Below Deck stars commented on watching Captain Lee play the wine challenge with the guests. Rachel Hargrove called it epic, while Hannah Ferrier shared a video of the scene praising the captain.

The guests had a magnificent time at the birthday dinner. Captain Lee took one for the team by participating in the messy wine drinking challenge, and it likely helped to earn the crew a $20,000 tip.

Captain Lee Rosbach addressed the dinner and wine mess in his latest blog, revealing he did not expect dinner to end the way it did.

The wine challenge certainly entertained viewers. Plus, it was also a nice change of pace from demanding guests and whiny crew members.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.