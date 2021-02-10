Below Deck: Kate Chastain defends Elizabeth Frankini after firing, shades Francesca Rubi

Kate reflected on her Below Deck career to stand up for Elizabeth. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain has defended Elizabeth Frankini after her Below Deck firing and shaded chief stew, Francesca Rubi, in the process.

As Below Deck Season 8 comes to a close, the interior drama reached a boiling point. Francesca let Elizabeth go after Liz slept in a guest cabin for the second time without permission.

There were other reasons for the firing too, but that was the chief stew’s breaking point.

Former chief stew Kate has been expressing her thoughts on her replacement since day one. The two ladies have very different working and managing styles.

Kate used social media to stand up for Elizabeth during the fired stew’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Team Elizabeth all the way

Captain Lee Rosbach weighed in on the guest cabin drama, following Elizabeth and James Hough hooking up in one for the second time. The captain called it a big no-no unless permission was granted. Kate had other thoughts.

“I seriously can’t even count how many times I’ve slept in a guest cabin. #BelowDeck #WWH,” Kate tweeted, throwing shade at her Below Deck replacement.

Oh yes, Kate’s a rule-breaker, which should not surprise fans. She also had high expectations from her interior crew, causing some social media users to be confused at her support of Elizabeth.

Kate asked the user to remind her of a stew she fired. She was tough and difficult but Kate never fired crew member in her six seasons on the Bravo show.

While Elizabeth and Ashling battled it out on WWHL, Kate once again showed she was Team Elizabeth by sending out a tweet praising her. Kate said Liz was killing it, prompting one user to question if Kate really would have wanted Elizabeth as a stew.

“Mistakes happen. But I appreciate how Elizabeth was always apologetic and respectful and kept working after making mistakes,” Kate wrote.

Not a fan of Francesca

On an episode of Bravo’s Chat Room, Kate dished that a beach picnic Francesca put together was a disaster. Many items were forgotten, which Francesca blamed Elizabeth for since the chief stew told Liz to bring them.

Kate, however, felt it was Francesca’s fault and told her to “check herself.” The Below Deck Galley Talk host also expressed that Elizabeth wasn’t to be blamed because Francesca was in charge.

The Below Deck Season 8 reunion is less than two weeks away. Kate Chastain has already stood up for Elizabeth Frankini amid the drama with Francesca Rubi. There’s no doubt Kate will have more thoughts after watching the My Seanna crew’s virtual chat.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.