When will the Below Deck Season 8 reunion air on Bravo?

The My Seanna crew will dish all things Below Deck in less than three weeks. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo has finally revealed the Below Deck Season 8 reunion airdate, and it is very soon.

Last week it was revealed that the My Seanna crew was coming together to dish all things Below Deck. Andy Cohen will return as host, and the reunion will take place virtually.

The Below Deck Season 8 reunion has been filmed, and Bravo gave fans an official tune-in alert.

When will Below Deck Season 8 reunion air?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres on March 1, which means there was a limited time frame for the reunion show. It would either need to air on February 22 or right before the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht kicked off.

Bravo opted for the first choice. The Below Deck Season 8 reunion show will air on Monday, February 22 at 9/8c.

The reunion airdate means the season finale of the hit Bravo yachting show airs on Monday, February 15 at 9/8c.

Yes, Below Deck fans, there are only two episodes left in the season. The news means all the tension and drama will be coming to a head, which will make for entertaining viewing.

What can fans expect from the reunion show?

The current season of Below Deck has been entertaining. It was certainly less dramatic and toxic than Season 7.

However, the My Seanna crew did have its fair share of conflict to keep viewers tuned in weekly.

Fans can expect to see chef Rachel Hargrove talk about abruptly quitting and her drinking. Bosun Eddie Lucas’ issues with Rachel’s day off behavior will certainly be addressed too.

There has been a clear divide among the crew in terms of Elizabeth Frankini and Francesca Rubi. Not only will those two weigh in on the tension, but viewers should expect the rest of the crew to chime in too.

Rachel and Izzy Wouters are Team Liz, while Ashling Lorger and Captain Lee Rosbach are Team Francesca.

Elizbeth’s boatmance with James Hough will be a hot topic, especially their guest cabin trysts. The recent tension surrounding Izzy’s promotion to lead deckhand should be touched on a little bit too.

Plus, the firing of deckhand Shane Coopersmith will be addressed. Yes, Sunshine was reportedly on hand to film the virtual chat.

Captain Lee bonding with charter guests David and Jackie Siegel will likely be brought up. The three shared several emotional moments talking about losing their children to drug addiction. Captain Lee has shared talking with the Siegels helped him a lot.

Those hot topics and more should make the reunion show pretty entertaining to watch.

There will be one crew member not in attendance. Deckhand Rob Phillips was unable to make Below Deck Season 8 reunion.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.