David and Jackie Siegel on Below Deck: Who are the charter guests from The Queen of Versailles film?

Jackie and her husband David are considered the wealthiest family in Orlando. Pic credit: @therealqueenofversailles/Instagram

David and Jackie Siegel on Below Deck are charter guests featured in the documentary The Queen of Versailles.

The Siegel family is considered the wealthiest family in Orlando, thanks to David, who founded the popular timeshare resort firm Westgate Resorts. David also ran and owned several other successful businesses during his lengthy career.

David and Jackie have been married for 20 years. They have eight children together, and David has four children from his previous marriages. Sadly in 2015, Jackie and David’s daughter Victoria died from a drug overdose at just 18-years-old.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The grieving parents founded the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, which works to spread the word about the opioid crisis through education.

Jackie and David published their late daughters’ diary entries in Victoria’s Voice and released the documentary, The Princess of Versailles, all in the hopes her story would help someone else.

Why were David and Jackie in The Queen of Versailles?

In 2012, the Siegel family became the focus of the documentary, The Queen of Versailles, which later made its TV debut on Bravo. The film follows the family as they build the largest home in America, calling it Versailles.

Versailles is a 90,000 square-foot property that features 14 bedrooms, 32 bathrooms, 11 kitchens, a movie theater, a roller rink, a bowling alley, two elevators, and a 30-car garage. Jackie and David designed the mega-mansion themselves.

The project isn’t finished yet due to the financial recession that hit shortly after the documentary was released. Although Jackie and David tried to sell the property, it was too expensive to find a buyer.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, the Siegels are back to building Versailles. The property was expected to be finished in the next year or two, as construction has been a slow process.

Jeff Lewis from Bravo’s Flipping Out even featured Versailles on an episode of the show. Jackie and David gave Jeff a tour of the massive unfinished project but Jeff ultimately decided not to take on the project.

Jackie is no stranger to the Below Deck family

Below Deck Mediterranean fans will recognize Jackie from her stint on Season 4 of the yachting show. David didn’t join Jackie on the trip.

Captain Sandy Yawn knew David and Jackie before having her as a guest on the Sirocco. The three have been at philanthropic events together for substance abuse in Florida.

Fans watched as Jackie had a touching moment with third stew June Foster over their respective family members’ losses. Jackie even gave June a butterfly ring that she cherishes and keeps in a safe place.

Jackie Siegel has become one of a select few charter guests that have appeared on Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. David and Jackie create a close-knit bond with Captain Lee Rosbach, who lost his son Joshua to a drug overdose in 2019.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.