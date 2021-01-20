Captain Lee Rosbach opens up about losing son Joshua on Below Deck

Captain Lee Rosbach opened up about losing his son Joshua Rosbach on the recent episode of Below Deck.

Eddie Lucas and Francesca Rubi went to Captain Lee to discuss chef Rachel Hargrove’s excessive drinking on the crew’s days off. After listening to their stories, it got the captain thinking of his late son Joshua.

Joshua, the youngest son of Captain Lee and his wife Mary Anne, struggled with addiction for nearly 20 years. In July 2019, Joshua died from an accidental drug overdose.

On the first anniversary of Joshua’s death, the captain revealed he got his son’s face tattooed on his chest in memory of him. Captain Lee also shared that Mary Anne got a new heart-shaped wedding ring with Joshua’s ashes in it.

Captain Lee opens up to Francesca

The captain shocked Francesca by telling her that Rachel reminded him of his son. Captain Lee then revealed his son died from a drug overdose, and that he found Joshua. Francesca expressed her condolences.

“Worst day of my life. If I had gone over earlier. I don’t know,” Captain Lee shared in a confessional.

Viewers learned that losing Josh is the first thing Captain Lee thinks of when he wakes up and the last thing he thinks about before going to bed.

“Every day is a struggle. Everything is so fresh and so raw. It is hard to imagine that you can survive something like this. As parents, we’re not designed to bury our children. I don’t know if I will ever get over it,” the captain said in another confessional.

It was a touching moment between Captain Lee and Francesca that left fans heartbroken for the stud of the sea.

Fans show Captain Lee love on Twitter

After Captain Lee opened up about Joshua onscreen, Below Deck fans flocked to Twitter to shower him with love. Users expressed their sympathy and condolences while also sharing some of their own heartbreaking losses.

The heartbreaking moment touched viewers to their core. Captain Lee being so vulnerable made fans have more respect and love for him than ever before.

My heart of stone felt something when the photo flashed on the screen of a pantless Captain Lee and his son as a toddler walking down the stairs 😢 Heartbroken for him #BelowDeck — Allison 💄 (@adru_6) January 19, 2021

All the love did not go unnoticed either. The captain shared a sweet message thanking fans for the support.

my heart goes out to you as we lost our son in 2009 from cancer at 27, as you know are lives are forever changed.. however, my life had to continue for my three other children and now I our beautiful grandson who is identical to him brings joy where once was only sorrow — Docsmiracle (@docsmiracle) January 19, 2021

Captain Lee Rosbach talking about his late son Joshua on Below Deck was a heartfelt moment fans didn’t expect. It was a nice change of pace from the Elizabeth Frankini and James Hough boatmance, Rachel’s drunkenness, and of course, the interior crew drama.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.