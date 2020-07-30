Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach shares heartfelt meaning behind new tattoo of son Joshua

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach is sharing the heartfelt meaning behind the new tattoo he got to honor his late son Joshua.

The captain and his beloved wife Mary lost Joshua to a fatal drug overdose in July 2019.

On the first anniversary of Joshua’s death, they revealed a new wedding ring for Mary designed to remember their son. Part of Joshua’s ashes is included in the ring so that Mary can keep him close to her at all times.

Now the infamous Below Deck captain is sharing what he is doing to memorialize his son.

New tattoo

On Wednesday, the captain first gave fans a glimpse of his new ink in an Instagram post featuring a sketch of the tattoo.

Captain Lee’s tattoo is located on his chest, near his heart, and is a picture of Joshua’s face. The words “Where’s Josh?” are written under the image.

He let fans know the artist behind his new tattoo is Darian from High Spirits Tattoo. The Bravo personality promised to keep fans updated on the process and unveil the final product once it was done.

Captain Lee shares meaning behind memorial ink

It is clear the reason why Captain Lee got the tattoo is to memorialize his son. However, the captain has shared the sweet meaning behind the words in his tattoo.

On Thursday, Captain Lee unveiled the finished product on social media. Fans flooded his posts with kind words.

One Twitter user wanted to know how the captain chose the caption “Where’s Josh?”

“When our son Josh would come over for Holidays, his birthday, family gatherings, he’d go missing for a period of time. Anyone who has a family member that’s addicted knows what I’m talking about. So we’d ask, “Where’s Josh” It’s a family thing. We still love and miss him terribly,” he replied.

The captain also shared he now knows Josh is safe from his demons. Captain Lee told the fan it was a question and one he did not mind answering.

Despite the grief, Captain Lee and Mary continue to feel over losing their son; both have been open regarding the challenging process of dealing with Joshua’s death.

Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean cast members also flocked to Captain Lee Rosbach’s post revealing his new tattoo honoring son Joshua. Courtney Skippon, Anastasia Surmava, Kasey Cohen, and Kelley Johnson all showed love for the captain’s new ink.

It is not only a meaningful tattoo, but it is also pretty cool.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.