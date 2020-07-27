Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach honors late son Joshua one year after his death

Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck is reflecting and honoring his late son Joshua one year after his tragic death.

Captain Lee and his wife Mary lost their beloved son Joshua on July 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 42. Joshua sadly died from a drug overdose after battling his addiction for decades. The distraught parents have been candid about losing their child.

As the first anniversary of Joshua’s death passed, the captain and Mary are revealing how they are honoring their son’s memory.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A new wedding ring for Mary

In an Instagram post remembering Joshua, Captain Lee shared a photo of Mary’s newly designed wedding ring that was created as a tribute to their son.

“We took my bride’s wedding ring, had the center diamond replaced with a heart and some of Josh’s ashes placed inside the heart, and his name inscribed on the outside and then soldered shut,” he said in his message.

Captain Lee also shared that the ring was a way for his beloved wife to keep their son with her at all times. It was a tribute they both needed to create in a way to keep Joshua close to them.

Reflecting on the past year

The broken-hearted father also reflected on the past year in a post that included a photo of his late son. Captain Lee admitted that he and Mary continue to struggle with their loss, but that they are getting through it. He also thanked fans for their unconditional love and support.

Mary and Captain Lee have previously expressed their gratefulness for all the acts of kindness that people have shown since that tragic day. The captain shared that it touches him deeply and does not go unnoticed.

In his last effort to reflect on Joshua’s death, Captain Lee penned a personal message to his late son.

“To Josh, we will always carry you in our hearts and will do so until our souls leave our bodies to join you. We love you son and are very proud of the kind and loving person you were. Love, Mom & Pops,” wrote Captain Lee.

Time does not heal all words, according to Captain Lee Rosbach. Since his son Joshua’s death, the captain has revealed that he has learned to cope with the situation. However, he struggles daily with having to bury his child.

The struggle is one of the reasons that Captain Lee and Mary redesigned her wedding ring to remember him.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.