Captain Lee Rosbach dishes Kate Chastain Below Deck exit and new chief stew expectations

Captain Lee Rosbach is dishing Kate Chastain’s exit from Below Deck, as well as what he expects from the next chief stew who fills her spot. The captain is not only losing a trusted colleague, but he will no longer work with one of his best friends.

It has been a couple of months since Kate shared she was leaving the Bravo series to begin a new chapter in her life. Although Captain Lee wished her well, he is just now revealing how he truly feels about her leaving Below Deck.

How does Captain Lee feel about Kate’s Below Deck departure?

There were hints Kate was thinking of doing something new, even before her official announcement. She dropped a lot of hints she was ready to move on during Season 7 of Below Deck. Plus, Kate’s big move to New York City spurred rumors she was done with yachting.

Captain Lee, though, was caught off guard by Kate’s news that she was saying good-bye to a career as a chief stew.

“That was out of left field. I did not see that coming at all. I was totally blown away,” he shared with Hollywood Life.

Kate did call the captain to let her know she was leaving before making the news public. Captain Lee is sad that his pal is leaving, but he’s happy for her next venture.

“She’s a valued member of my team, and she’s a valued member of ‘Below Deck,” he expressed.

Captain Lee’s new chief stew requirements

Fans of Below Deck know production for Season 8 was shut down early due to coronavirus pandemic. What that means is Kate’s replacement has been found.

Captain Lee also spilled what he was looking for in a new chief stew. The Bravo personality admitted Kate left big shoes to fill on the show, as well as that he missed his pal.

A lot of the qualifications Captain Lee wants in a new chief stew are ones Kate had.

“I’m looking for somebody that has that work ethic like Kate’s that has the proper attitude towards sub-ordinance. Someone who isn’t on a power trip,” the captain dished to the website.

One of the imperative things Captain Lee is looking for is a person he doesn’t have to babysit. Someone who can stand on their own and function as an adult. Now he didn’t share if the person taking over Kate’s role in Season 8 met his qualifications or not.

The news Kate Chastain was leaving Below Deck left Captain Lee Rosbach with mixed emotions and a crucial role to fill on the Bravo series. Fans will find out who took Kate’s spot when Season 8 premieres later this year.